Fake International Police, IB Office Busted in Noida; Six Held

Police have arrested six people in Noida for allegedly running a fake office called "International Police and Crime Investigation Bureau".

The arrested accused have been identified as Vibhas, Aragya, Babul, Pintupal, Sampadal and Ashish - all residents of West Bengal.

"Noida police busted a fake International Police and IB office, arresting six accused running a parallel police setup. They charged hefty fees, operated across states including West Bengal, and possessed fake ministry IDs and certificates. The office opened two months ago in Sector 70," IANS quoted DCP Central Noida, Shakti Awasthi as saying.