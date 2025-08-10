Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2944260https://zeenews.india.com/india/fake-international-police-ib-office-busted-in-noida-six-held-2944260.html
NewsIndia
FAKE

Fake International Police, IB Office Busted in Noida; Six Held

Police have arrested six people in Noida for allegedly running a fake office called "International Police and Crime Investigation Bureau". 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fake International Police, IB Office Busted in Noida; Six HeldAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

Police have arrested six people in Noida for allegedly running a fake office called "International Police and Crime Investigation Bureau". 

The arrested accused have been identified as Vibhas, Aragya, Babul, Pintupal, Sampadal and Ashish - all residents of West Bengal.

"Noida police busted a fake International Police and IB office, arresting six accused running a parallel police setup. They charged hefty fees, operated across states including West Bengal, and possessed fake ministry IDs and certificates. The office opened two months ago in Sector 70," IANS quoted DCP Central Noida, Shakti Awasthi as saying.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK