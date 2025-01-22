Advertisement
'Fake News': Assam Rubbishes Reports Of Relocation Of Elephants To Other States

Assam government clarified that no elephants have been transported out of the state, dismissing rumors about a convoy of animal ambulances ferrying elephants from the region.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2025, 10:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Assam government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has firmly refuted claims that rescued elephants were relocated to other states. The state administration clarified that no elephants have been transported out of Assam, dismissing rumors about a convoy of animal ambulances ferrying elephants from the region.

“I categorically state, with all the authority at my command, that the elephants shown being transported in vehicles over the last two days are not from Assam,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

CM Sarma's clarification came in response to a social media post by Mukrang Engti, founder of the Karbi Anglong Animal Welfare Society, who sought an explanation regarding media reports on the issue.

In recent days, footage surfaced showing a convoy of animal ambulances passing through Assam, with some vehicles displaying Gujarat registration plates. At least one elephant was visible in the footage, with its trunk emerging from the open hood of an animal ambulance.

The Assam government has categorically stated that these reports are baseless. "No elephants have been transported from Assam in the recent past. The news items and social media posts linking Assam to such activities are completely false and unwarranted," the government asserted.

