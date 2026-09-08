/Fake PMO official detained with armed bodyguard at PM Modi event venue in Mumbai

"Two individuals have been detained from the venue in Mumbai where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event. A gun was recovered from one of the individuals. The Mumbai Police detained a man at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in BKC who was claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office. The detained man is reported to be 24 years old. He was accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a gun. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now conducting further investigation into the matter,” said Mumbai police on Tuesday, quotes news agency ANI.