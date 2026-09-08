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Fake PMO official detained with armed bodyguard at PM Modi event venue in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police said both individuals were detained at the venue and that the matter was subsequently taken up for further investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 04:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
Fake PMO official detained with armed bodyguard at PM Modi event venue in Mumbai
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (IANS)

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