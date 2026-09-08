/Fake PMO official detained with armed bodyguard at PM Modi event venue in Mumbai

Security arrangements at an event in Mumbai were put to the test on Tuesday after two individuals were detained at the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event.
According to Mumbai Police, one of the detained individuals was a 24-year-old man who was allegedly claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
He was at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), the venue for the Prime Minister’s scheduled event.
The situation became more serious when police found that the man was accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a gun. The firearm was recovered from one of the two individuals, police said.
"Two individuals have been detained from the venue in Mumbai where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event. A gun was recovered from one of the individuals. The Mumbai Police detained a man at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in BKC who was claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office. The detained man is reported to be 24 years old. He was accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a gun. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now conducting further investigation into the matter,” said Mumbai police on Tuesday, quotes news agency ANI.
The Mumbai Police said both individuals were detained at the venue and that the matter was subsequently taken up for further investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch.
The incident occurred ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s scheduled arrival at the venue, making the presence of a person allegedly posing as a PMO official and an armed bodyguard a significant security concern.
Police are now investigating the circumstances under which the two individuals entered the venue, the identity and background of the man claiming to be associated with the PMO, and the purpose behind their presence there.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai at around 5:45 pm today.
The Global Fintech Fest is one of the world’s largest and most influential annual conferences dedicated to financial technology. Since its launch in 2020, GFF has grown into a key international platform that brings together policymakers, regulators, central banks, financial institutions, fintech companies, technology firms, investors, academics and other stakeholders from around the world.
The conference serves as a forum for discussions on some of the major issues shaping the future of the financial sector, including technological innovation, regulation and changes in the global financial ecosystem.
The seventh edition of GFF is expected to see participation from leading figures and organisations across the financial and technology sectors. Discussions are likely to focus on emerging trends in fintech and the opportunities and challenges that could shape the sector in the years ahead.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.