/‘False, do not reflect actual submission in SC': Government rejects reports terming '20% Ethanol-Petrol blending' an experiment

The AG said that the transfer of such cased to the SC will help avoid parallel proceedings and the possibility of conflicting decisions. "This step is also likely to enable expeditious resolution of the litigation, so that supplies of ethanol to OMCs to maintain 20% blending with petrol throughout the year is not impacted, under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme which is a national programme. Considering the above submission, the Hon'ble Court viewed that the proposed Transfer Petitions be filed and status quo may be maintained in respect of the ethanol allocation for the current Ethanol Supply Year (2025-26), insofar as the present matter is concerned," said the Ministry.