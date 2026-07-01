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  • /‘False, do not reflect actual submission in SC': Government rejects reports terming '20% Ethanol-Petrol blending' an experiment

‘False, do not reflect actual submission in SC': Government rejects reports terming '20% Ethanol-Petrol blending' an experiment

The Ministry of Law and Justice said in a statement that the remarks attributed to AG is incorrect and at no point during the hearing of the BPCL case was such an argument made.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 08:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 08:20 AM IST
‘False, do not reflect actual submission in SC': Government rejects reports terming '20% Ethanol-Petrol blending' an experiment
Image Credit: ANI

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