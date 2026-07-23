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‘False narrative’: Why did India call out Pakistan at UN? Envoy’s Kashmir statement explained

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said Kashmir has always been and will continue to be an integral and inalienable part of India.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 06:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 06:19 AM IST
‘False narrative’: Why did India call out Pakistan at UN? Envoy’s Kashmir statement explained

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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