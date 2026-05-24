NewsIndiaFalta Election Result Winner: BJP’s Debangshu Panda wins by over 1 lakh votes, CPM finishes second
Falta Election Result Winner: BJP’s Debangshu Panda wins by over 1 lakh votes, CPM finishes second
Falta Election Result Winner: While Panda secured a total of 1,49,666 votes, CPI(M) candidate Sambhunath Kurmi came in the second position, securing a total of 40,645 votes.
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Falta Election Result Winner: The results of the Falta Assembly repoll in West Bengal have been declared after the completion of all the rounds of counting on Sunday, with BJP candidate Debangshu Panda securing a massive victory by a margin of 1,09,021 votes.
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