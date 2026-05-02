Falta residents protest ahead of West Bengal Election results; allege TMC intimidation, CRPF, RAF deployed

Local people held a protest in the Falta area of the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday. Residents alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers threatened and intimidated them ahead of the vote counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections on May 4.

Heavy security was deployed in the area, with CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stationed at important spots. An armoured CRPF vehicle was also kept ready to maintain peace as tension rose.

Also Read: Big setback for Mamata Banerjee: SC binds counting process to ECI circular, rejects TMC's additional plea

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The protesting locals, including many women, expressed fear for their safety and demanded strict action against those responsible. One woman said, “TMC’s Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed.”Another woman claimed, “We had voted for TMC, yet they attacked us. We want him arrested. We need safety for women,” quotes ANI.

#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | South 24 Parganas: Locals have a heated argument with security personnel in Falta area. They are alleging that TMC leaders are threatening them. pic.twitter.com/tZkariNAwo — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

South 24 Parganas Additional SP said, "The situation is currently under control... People have some specific demands. There is a case of some intimidation, and a case has also been registered in that regard. We have heard their demands."

Also Read: Repolling continues at 15 booths in 2 West Bengal seats: Voter turnout crosses 50% in both till 1 pm

The protest happens while repolling is underway in 15 booths across Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies.

The Election Commission of India ordered the repoll after reports of irregularities during the second phase of voting.

According to Election Commission data till 2 PM, voter turnout was 56.33% in Magrahat Paschim (AC No. 142) and 54.9% in Diamond Harbour (AC No. 143). The overall turnout during the repoll stood at 55.57%.

Meanwhile, a controversy has erupted over alleged irregularities in EVM strongrooms. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has filed a complaint against a Returning Officer at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, alleging unauthorised sorting of postal ballot covers. The centre is currently being used as a strongroom for storing EVMs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also alleged that a strong room was opened without authorisation, prompting an inquiry in which at least six officials have reportedly been suspended.

Authorities have heightened security measures across sensitive areas to ensure peaceful repolling and smooth conduct of the counting process on May 4.

(with ANI inputs)