Family feud or darker plot? Kerala mother-son murder case further unravels

Kerala mother-son murder: A chilling double murder case has emerged from Kerala's Idukki, where the killing of a mother and her son has sent shockwaves through the region. The incident has raised serious concerns over the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Meanwhile, the prime suspect, identified as Saji, the younger son of the deceased Marykutty Mathew, has been taken into custody.

According to an IANS report, he was taken into custody from a plot of land near the family’s residence in Pachadi.

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What happened?

Investigators suspect that the accused is behind the killing of his mother and elder brother, Reji. Their decomposed bodies were unearthed from the courtyard of their residence earlier this week.

Marykutty and Reji had been missing for some time, prompting concern among neighbours. When questioned, Saji reportedly gave conflicting accounts about their whereabouts, which raised red flags.

Investigators noted that both Marykutty and Reji were last seen alive on April 9.

The inconsistencies were conveyed to Marykutty’s daughter, who subsequently filed a police complaint. A search of the premises led to the discovery of human remains buried within the compound.

The report stated that the police have said that the bodies, believed to be several days old, were found in a mutilated state, making immediate identification difficult.

A post-mortem examination, expected to be completed shortly, is likely to confirm whether the remains are indeed those of the missing mother and son.

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Dispute between two brothers

The investigation has also begun to uncover a troubled domestic backdrop. According to relatives, frequent arguments between the two brothers were a regular occurrence.

Marykutty’s son-in-law, Raju, indicated that disputes had escalated in recent weeks, eventually leading the family to approach the police.

Efforts to contact Saji had failed in the days leading up to the discovery, further intensifying suspicion.

Husband's mysterious disappearance

Police are also revisiting the mysterious disappearance of Marykutty’s husband in 2018, which occurred under similar circumstances.

Investigators are examining whether there could be a deeper pattern linking the two cases.

Unanswered questions

While Saji’s arrest marks a key step forward, many questions remain unanswered. The motive behind the alleged killings, the exact sequence of events, and whether others were involved are now central to the investigation.

(with IANS inputs)

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