Family of 4 in Andhra Pradesh allege police harassment in video before dying by suicide, 2 cops arrested; Dy CM meets kin

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a family of four in Andhra Pradesh has died by suicide after alleging police harassment in a video, following which two cops have been arrested in the connection.

As per the reports, the four took their lives on Wednesday by coming under a goods train.

Thereafter, the Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed senior police officials to conduct a thorough enquiry that led to the arrest of a circle inspector Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar on Sunday under the Indian Penal Code`s Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

The family members were -- Sheik Abdul Salam, 45, his wife Noorjahan, 43, son Dada Khalandar, 9, and daughter Salma, 14.

In the video, Sheik Abdul Salam alleged that they were not able to bear the police harassment and that they were framed in a false case by Nandyal I Town police. He also said that they were ending their lives since nobody was coming to their rescue.

Salam recorded the video and left the mobile phone at home before the family took the extreme step. The mobile phone was later found by their relatives and the video went viral on a social media platform.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Amzath Basha and MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy have reportedly met the kin of the family. They were accompanied by MLA Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies)