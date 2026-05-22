Family of Pulwama mastermind killed in PoK, distances itself, seeks release of imprisoned son

The family of designated terrorist Hamza Burhan, based in Ratnipora, Pulwama, has completely distanced itself from his actions.

Following the killing of Al-Badr commander and Pulwama attack mastermind Hamza Burhan, alias Arjumand Gulzar Dar, in Muzaffarabad, his family in Ratnipora, Pulwama, publicly disassociated themselves from him and his activities.

Hamza Burhan’s father stated that the family had no contact with him since 2018. He said Burhan had travelled to Pakistan in January 2018 on valid documents to pursue MBBS studies, but later became involved in terrorism.

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The family says, "We have suffered because of him".

He further said that Burhan’s terror activities destroyed the lives and careers of his brothers. One brother, who had qualified for the Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), is currently in prison, while another, despite earning a PhD, saw his career aspirations shattered.

Arjumand’s father, Gulzar Ahmed Dar, stated that the entire family has faced immense hardship over the past seven years since he migrated to Pakistan in 2018.

Dar said "His migration to Pakistan in 2018 on a valid passport and tourist visa came as a surprise to us. He was studying in Rajiv Gandhi University Bangalore, and he came back to Kashmir in December 2107 after first semester. He went back in January 2018 and after 13 days we came to know that he had travelled to Pakistan. And we immediately informed police and agencies about it."

Gulzar added that despite repeated attempts to bring him back, he instead shared a student visa online claiming that he had been admitted to a medical college there. The family informed the police accordingly, but after a few months they came to know that he had joined a terrorist group. Since then, he has maintained no contact with the family.

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The family has faced strict action from law enforcement due to Burhan’s designation as a terrorist. Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Police attached their double-storey residential house in Pulwama under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Security forces also attached their double-storey residential house in Kharbatpora, Ratnipora, Pulwama. The property was legally classified as “proceeds of terrorism,” as it was allegedly used to facilitate terror networks.

The family is now hoping that with Hamza’s death, the endless cycle of problems and hardships will come to an end. They said that Arjumand Gulzar has two other brothers who have also suffered greatly due to his association with a terrorist group.

They added “His one brother Shahid Gulzar had qualified both prelims and Mains exam of the prestigious J&K Civil services - Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) exam but was not allowed to attend an interview due to his terrorist brother and was instead arrested and booked under FIR NO. 25/2022 U/S 307 IPC, 7/27 IA.ACT, 16 UAPA at "littar police station" and is currently under detention since 21 March 2022.

Arjumands second brother, Arif Gulzar is a PHD Scholar but cannot hold any position in the government services as the brother was listed as a designated terrorist.

“My other brother, who is younger than me and had qualified for KAS, has been in jail for the past four years because our brother became a terrorist. We now hope that with his death, the family will return to a normal life and my brother will be released,” said the sister of Arjumand.

Hamza Burhan, believed to be one of the masterminds behind the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF personnel, was killed yesterday when unknown gunmen opened fire on him in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Burhan alias Arjumand Gulzar Dar, also known as “Doctor,” a commander of the Al Badr terror group, was designated as a terrorist by India in April 2022 for his involvement in a series of terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir. He had been living undercover as a teacher and later as the principal of AIMS in PoK following the Pulwama attack, according to sources.

Reports suggest that he was shot multiple times by unidentified bike-borne gunmen outside a private educational institute in Gojra, Muzaffarabad (PoK).

Burhan’s killing is part of a larger, ongoing series of unexplained targeted assassinations involving top-tier, anti-India terror commanders based deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Now that his death has been confirmed, the family has appealed to the LG government to release their jailed brother, who, according to them, has been in prison for the past four years due to the actions of Arjumand. The family hopes that his death will finally secure the release and that the coming time will bring peace and a normal life for the family.”