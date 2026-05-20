Family of Twisha Sharma pushes for second autopsy, fears evidence may be lost to delay

The family of Twisha Sharma, who died on 12 May at her matrimonial home in Bhopal in circumstances her relatives consider deeply suspicious, is pressing for a second postmortem to be conducted at AIIMS Delhi, and a magistrate is expected to hear their plea on Wednesday. The application was filed before Magistrate Anudita Gupta on Tuesday. In a statement accompanying the plea, the family said an independent medical opinion from a premier national institution would help restore public confidence in the investigation.

Twisha's body has been lying at AIIMS Bhopal for eight days. Her family warned that further delay risks compromising forensic findings that may be critical to establishing the true cause and circumstances of her death.

"We filed the application only to ensure no doubt remains about the actual cause and circumstances of her death," said her father, Navnidhi Sharma.

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Alongside the second autopsy request, the family has also sought the immediate preservation of Call Detail Records, tower location data, internet usage logs, WhatsApp, and other digital metadata connected to more than 40 mobile numbers. They want the records forensically secured before any evidence is lost or tampered with.

The family took issue with a press note referring to co-accused Giribala Singh, currently on interim bail, in a manner they found dismissive, noting the phrasing used was "Giri Huyi Bala." They said that if Singh believes herself innocent, she should have no objection to supporting the request for a second postmortem at AIIMS Delhi.

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The statement also raised concern over reports that someone currently out on bail allegedly used official judicial office premises to address the media and make public statements against Twisha. "She is not alive to defend herself against public allegations," the family noted.

Sharma expressed fear that people with influence could slow proceedings long enough for decomposition to render key forensic evidence useless. "We fear that unnecessary procedural delay may irreversibly affect crucial forensic findings and prejudice the cause of justice," he said.

The family ended with a pointed question: whether ordinary citizens can expect equal protection under the law when influential individuals are involved, and whether public institutions should be used to shape narratives against someone who can no longer speak for herself.

"After all forensic procedures are complete, Twisha's mortal remains can be cremated peacefully and with dignity," Sharma said.

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(With IANS inputs)