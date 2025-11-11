Faridabad Explosives Case: Father of Dr Shaheen Says 'Cannot Believe That My Daughter Was Involved'

Lucknow: The father of Dr Shaheen, a Lucknow-based doctor arrested in connection with a major explosives recovery in Faridabad near Delhi, said on Tuesday that he had no idea his daughter could be involved in such activities.

Dr Shaheen, who hails from Daliganj in Lucknow, was taken into custody on Monday.

Her father, Syed Ahmad Ansari, told IANS that she has three siblings.

“My eldest son, Shoaib, lives here with me. The second, Shaheen Syed, was arrested yesterday. She studied medicine in Allahabad. My younger son, Parvez Ansari, whose house was raided this morning, left the city long ago,” he said.

Ansari said that Shaheen worked in Faridabad and was married to a man from Maharashtra.

“I cannot believe that my daughter was involved in such activities,” he said.

He said that both Shaheen and Parvez pursued medical studies, adding that he has not met them for the last one and a half years.

“I last spoke to Shaheen about a month ago, but I talk to Parvez almost every week. I had no idea about Shaheen’s arrest. I last spoke to Parvez last Tuesday. We never discussed anything except his well-being,” he said.

Ansari said that after marriage, Parvez started living with his wife in Saharanpur.

Doctor’s Link to Faridabad Explosives Case

Dr Shaheen is said to be connected with Al-Falah University and was reportedly in close contact with Dr Muzammil, a Kashmiri doctor arrested after authorities found 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable materials in his two rented rooms in Faridabad.

Police officials said that during interrogation, Muzammil revealed information that led them to a Swift car owned by a woman doctor from Al-Falah Hospital. A Kalashnikov assault rifle was also recovered from the vehicle, adding a serious twist to the ongoing investigation.

Statewide Raids and Expanding Probe

Haryana DGP O.P. Singh said on Tuesday that police teams were carrying out raids across the state, including at Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital. The searches began a day after a huge quantity of explosives, weapons, and ammunition connected to a suspected terror module was recovered in Faridabad.

He added that searches were underway across the Al-Falah University campus, and several suspects connected to the module were being questioned.

Police sources confirmed that over 52 people, including faculty members, students, and the principal of the medical college, have been interrogated in connection with the case.

This development comes a day after a blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, where a Haryana-registered Hyundai i20 exploded near Gate No. 1, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

Teams from the NIA and ATS also visited the Lucknow home of Dr Shaheen’s father after her arrest in connection with the Faridabad terror module case.

(From the Inputs of IANS)