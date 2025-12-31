Faridabad Gang Rape Horror: Woman Assaulted In Moving Van For 2 Hours, Dumped On Road



A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving vehicle in Faridabad on the night between Monday and Tuesday and later dumped on the road.

According to the Faridabad Police, a report was registered in Kotwali Police Station on Tuesday after an alleged gan-rape case was reported on 30th December, and the police registered a case in the relevant sections.

The incident occurred on the night between Monday and Tuesday, when a married woman waited for a ride home. Two young men in a van offered her a lift. The Woman was in the vehicle for around two and a half hours, where she was allegedly raped in the moving vehicle.

The woman suffered severe facial injuries and fractures; she is undergoing treatment and remains stable.

The Woman reached Prayag Super Speciality Hospital in Faridabad at around 5:30 am with extensive injuries. According to Dr. Amit from Prayag Super Speciality Hospital, “A 26-year-old woman came to us around 5.30 in the morning on 30th December... She had a lot of injuries. She is under treatment. There is a lot of improvement in her condition... She has a fracture in her right shoulder. There are fractures in the bones around her eyes. Many open wounds had been sutured. We are planning for a surgery, whenever the ortho team gives a go-ahead for approval... The legal proceedings on behalf of the hospital have been done”, quoted news agency ANI.

Authorities at Kotwali Police Station registered a gang rape complaint and mobilized the Crime Branch after receiving the information. According to Faridabad Police PRO, Sub-Inspector Yashpal Singh, “Yesterday, on December 30th, a rape case was reported at Kotwali Police Station. The police took swift action and registered a case under the relevant sections. The Crime Branch team acted promptly, arrested both the accused, and recovered the vehicle. Further questioning of the suspects is underway."

The victim is undergoing treatment, while the police investigate the matter, they have recovered the vehicle and detained the accused.

More details are awaited.



