A spine-chilling murder case of a 28-year-old woman, Tanu Singh, has surfaced. Her body was found buried in a pit in front of her marital home in Faridabad.
Faridabad Murder: In a shocking case from Haryana's Faridabad, the body of a woman who was reportedly missing was found buried in a pit in front of her in-laws' home.
Tanu Singh Rajput was allegedly murdered by her in-laws, who had filed a missing report for the 28-year-old woman. Although when the body was found, they fled the scene. She got married to Arun Singh in 2023.
In-Law's Involvement
The body of Tanu was found buried in a pit about 5 feet deep in a lane near the marital home in Faridabad.
Police And JCB Action
The police excavated the pit using a JCB and found the body. Tanu's husband, Arun Singh, and his father have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder. The post-mortem report is awaited, which could reveal more information.
According to ANI, ACP Rajesh Kumar Lohan informed, "Tanu and Arun got married on 21 June, 2023. We got a missing report of Tanu that was filed by Arun. Police took cognisance and received some tip-offs from the family."
#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana | ACP Rajesh Kumar Lohan says, "Tanu and Arun got married on 21 June, 2023. We got a missing report of Tanu that was filed by Arun. Police took cognisance and received some tip-offs from the family. The matter surfaced that Bhoop Singh, father-in-law… pic.twitter.com/eXibLnQrgq — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
Case Of Dowry?
Tanu's family has alleged that her in-laws used to harass her for dowry and would take away money from her bank account.
The woman's family tried to contact her in-laws, but they claimed she had left without informing them. When Tanu's father, Hakim Singh, approached the police, he discovered that her in-laws had already filed a missing person's report.
2 महीने बाद JCB से खुदाई में मिला शव, 5 फीट गहरे गड्ढे में मिली बहू की लाश#Faridabad #Haryana | @thakur_shivangi pic.twitter.com/nxWiQDO6rM — Zee News (@ZeeNews) June 21, 2025
ACP Lohan also stated that the matter surfaced that Bhoop Singh, father-in-law of Tanu, strangled her to death and buried her in a pit in front of the house.
Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing to determine the details of the case.
