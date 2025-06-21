Advertisement
FARIDABAD MURDER

Faridabad Murder Horror: Woman's Body Found Buried, Dowry Case Suspected | DETAILS

A spine-chilling murder case of a 28-year-old woman, Tanu Singh, has surfaced. Her body was found buried in a pit in front of her marital home in Faridabad. 

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Faridabad Murder: In a shocking case from Haryana's Faridabad, the body of a woman who was reportedly missing was found buried in a pit in front of her in-laws' home. 

Tanu Singh Rajput was allegedly murdered by her in-laws, who had filed a missing report for the 28-year-old woman. Although when the body was found, they fled the scene. She got married to Arun Singh in 2023. 

In-Law's Involvement  

The body of Tanu was found buried in a pit about 5 feet deep in a lane near the marital home in Faridabad. 

Police And JCB Action 

The police excavated the pit using a JCB and found the body. Tanu's husband, Arun Singh, and his father have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder. The post-mortem report is awaited, which could reveal more information.

According to ANI, ACP Rajesh Kumar Lohan informed, "Tanu and Arun got married on 21 June, 2023. We got a missing report of Tanu that was filed by Arun. Police took cognisance and received some tip-offs from the family."

Case Of Dowry? 

Tanu's family has alleged that her in-laws used to harass her for dowry and would take away money from her bank account.

The woman's family tried to contact her in-laws, but they claimed she had left without informing them. When Tanu's father, Hakim Singh, approached the police, he discovered that her in-laws had already filed a missing person's report.

ACP Lohan also stated that the matter surfaced that Bhoop Singh, father-in-law of Tanu, strangled her to death and buried her in a pit in front of the house.

 Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing to determine the details of the case.

