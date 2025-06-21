Faridabad Murder: In a shocking case from Haryana's Faridabad, the body of a woman who was reportedly missing was found buried in a pit in front of her in-laws' home.

Tanu Singh Rajput was allegedly murdered by her in-laws, who had filed a missing report for the 28-year-old woman. Although when the body was found, they fled the scene. She got married to Arun Singh in 2023.

In-Law's Involvement

The body of Tanu was found buried in a pit about 5 feet deep in a lane near the marital home in Faridabad.

Police And JCB Action

The police excavated the pit using a JCB and found the body. Tanu's husband, Arun Singh, and his father have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder. The post-mortem report is awaited, which could reveal more information.

According to ANI, ACP Rajesh Kumar Lohan informed, "Tanu and Arun got married on 21 June, 2023. We got a missing report of Tanu that was filed by Arun. Police took cognisance and received some tip-offs from the family."

Case Of Dowry?

Tanu's family has alleged that her in-laws used to harass her for dowry and would take away money from her bank account.

The woman's family tried to contact her in-laws, but they claimed she had left without informing them. When Tanu's father, Hakim Singh, approached the police, he discovered that her in-laws had already filed a missing person's report.

ACP Lohan also stated that the matter surfaced that Bhoop Singh, father-in-law of Tanu, strangled her to death and buried her in a pit in front of the house.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing to determine the details of the case.