Faridabad Police Sets Up SIT To Probe Al-Falah University Links To Delhi Blast

The Faridabad Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Al-Falah University’s alleged connection to an extremist module linked to the recent blast at Delhi’s Red Fort area. With multiple central agencies already conducting parallel inquiries, the local police initiative aims to trace how the accused individuals managed to operate from the university for an extended period without attracting suspicion.

Officials said the SIT, led by two Assistant Commissioners of Police and supported by an inspector and two sub-inspectors, has begun compiling a detailed assessment of the university’s internal functioning, financial channels, and potential support structures. The team has been tasked with identifying the networks that may have allowed the accused doctor to use the campus as an operational base.

According to investigators, the main focus of the investigation is to understand how the explosives were procured, stored, and transported from Faridabad to Delhi without raising any suspicion. The SIT is also investigating whether institutional deficiencies, lapses in oversight, or external assistance allowed the module to remain undetected for years.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta has directed the team to study the broader environment within the university that may have allowed the group to function covertly, and to submit a comprehensive report as the investigation progresses.