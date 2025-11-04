Faridabad: Class 12 Student Shot In Vicious Broad Daylight Stalking Attack Caught On CCTV | VIDEO

In a shocking act of violence, captured on CCTV, a stalker shot a Class 12 student in the Faridabad district of Haryana on Monday evening when she was returning from a library. This was a brazen attack in broad daylight, which created panic among the passersby.

The girl was rushed to a hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition, sustaining bullet and splinter injuries. The accused boy, known to the victim, remains at large.

CCTV Captures Vicious Attack

CCTV footage of the incident, which happened around 5:30 PM on Monday, shows the sequence of the attack:

The suspect is seen waiting near his motorbike while the victim passes him, speaking on her phone.

He immediately moved towards the girl, opening fire on her, with the girl subsequently collapsing and people running away in panic.

Police said the suspect then threw his country-made pistol at the scene and fled on his motorcycle. The weapon has since been recovered.

The investigators confirmed that the victim sustained injuries to her left forearm and shoulder.

Suspect 'Irked' After Girl Ends Contact

Inspector Shamsher Singh, SHO of the City Ballabgarh police station, confirmed the motive for the shooting.

"The injured girl, in her statement, told the police that she knew the boy for almost a year as he also used to reach the library for study. However, she had stopped talking with him for almost a fortnight, which had irked him," said Inspector Singh.

The SHO further said the boy opened fire on the girl with the intention to kill her as she spurned his advances. According to reports, CCTV footage shows the suspect attempting to shoot the girl in the head from a close range, which he narrowly missed.

Based on the statement of the victim, police registered a case of attemptedmurder against the suspect at the City Ballabgarh police station, and multiple teams are conducting raids to secure his arrest.

Unrelated Teen Stabbings Reported

The shooting comes within a week of two unrelated stabbing incidents involving teenagers in Faridabad, underlining growing concerns about youth violence in the city:

Theft Incident: A 16-year-old boy, Himanshu Verma, was stabbed in his waist while chasing snatchers who allegedly stole his mobile phone in the Sanjay Colony area. He was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition.

School Attack: In another incident, a 15-year-old boy, Utkarsh, suffered deep stab wounds in the chest and arm after being attacked with a knife outside his school in Dabua Colony.

(Disclaimer: The accused in the broad daylight shooting remains at large, and police investigation is ongoing. Viewers are cautioned that the nature of the incident described is graphic.)

