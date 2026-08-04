/Chilling on-camera murder: Stalker stabs school teacher 25 times in Faridabad

A 29-year-old primary school teacher was stabbed to death inside a private school in Faridabad's Sikrona village on Monday. The victim, Sandhya Karhana, was allegedly attacked by a 21-year-old man who had been stalking her for nearly two years. The attack took place during school hours and was captured on CCTV cameras. Police arrested the accused within two hours of the murder. The incident has raised serious concerns about school security and the safety of women facing harassment.