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  • /Chilling on-camera murder: Stalker stabs school teacher 25 times in Faridabad

Chilling on-camera murder: Stalker stabs school teacher 25 times in Faridabad

The attack, captured on CCTV cameras, took place inside the school premises. Police arrested the accused within hours and are investigating the case.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
Chilling on-camera murder: Stalker stabs school teacher 25 times in Faridabad
Image Credit: X. Visual of the incident.

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