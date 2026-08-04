/Chilling on-camera murder: Stalker stabs school teacher 25 times in Faridabad

A 29-year-old primary school teacher was stabbed to death inside a private school in Faridabad's Sikrona village on Monday. The victim, Sandhya Karhana, was allegedly attacked by a 21-year-old man who had been stalking her for nearly two years. The attack took place during school hours and was captured on CCTV cameras. Police arrested the accused within two hours of the murder. The incident has raised serious concerns about school security and the safety of women facing harassment.
The incident took place at around 9:35 am at Saraswati Senior Secondary School. More than 300 students were present on the campus when the accused entered the school with his face covered by a white cloth.
According to police, the man asked school staff to call Sandhya outside, claiming that her husband had come to meet her. When she arrived at the entrance area, he allegedly attacked her with a knife.
CCTV footage shows the accused dragging the teacher and repeatedly stabbing her. Investigators said she suffered more than 25 knife wounds on her neck, face, chest and abdomen.
#BREAKING A female teacher, Sandhya, was stabbed to death outside her private school in Sikrona village, #Faridabad, near a police outpost. The masked attacker fled; police launched raids and registered an FIR.— jarvis (@Vishii14) August 3, 2026
@police_haryana #CrimeNews #HaryanaPolice #JusticeForSandhya pic.twitter.com/w2990TDIu5
School administrator Tejpal Sharma tried to stop the attacker. However, the accused threatened him with the knife. The attacker then stabbed the teacher again before escaping from the campus on a motorcycle that did not have a registration plate.
Despite being rushed to Al-Falah Hospital, Sandhya succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead on arrival. The 29-year-old teacher leaves behind her husband and two young children
Police said the accused, Amit, is a resident of Kot village. Preliminary investigation suggests he had been stalking Sandhya for nearly two years after meeting her at a local school.
Officials said Sandhya had repeatedly rejected him and recently filed a molestation complaint against him. Although the accused later issued an apology, police believe he remained angry over the complaint. Police said the accused was arrested while still wearing blood-stained clothes, indicating that the murder was planned.
Crime Branch teams used CCTV footage and local inputs to track the accused. He was arrested from Kot village at around 11:30 am while allegedly trying to escape.
Police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 58 Police Station. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. He is being produced before a court for further legal proceedings.
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