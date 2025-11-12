Faridabad 'White Collar' Terror Module: J&K Police Detain Haryana Preacher Maulvi Ishtiya

Faridabad Terror Module: The detained cleric has been identified as Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiaq, an Imam at Al-Falah Mosque in Faridabad’s Dhera Colony. According to officials, Ishtiaq had been living in a rented accommodation within the Al-Falah University premises, where investigators recently discovered over 2,500 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulphur during a major anti-terror operation.

Ishtiaq was taken into custody and transported to Srinagar for questioning. Sources said he is likely to be formally arrested after preliminary interrogation, as police continue to piece together the network behind the Faridabad module.



Ninth Arrest Since Interstate Raid

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

His Arrest Is Counted as the ninth arrest by the police in the case, which carried out an interstate raid on November 10 along with their counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, to uncover a 'white collar' terror network of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.



Delhi Blast And Faridabad Terror Module - Linked?

In a major breakthrough on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police, working with Haryana Police, recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate along with 2,900 kg of explosives and bomb-making materials, including chemicals, detonators, and wires, from an apartment in Faridabad.

Officials said the haul exposed a “white-collar terror module” linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, with operations spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

During follow-up raids, authorities seized another 358 kg of explosives, along with timers and detonators, bringing the total recovered material to nearly 3,000 kg.

The explosives were reportedly stored at a residence rented by Hafeez Ishtiyaq, and were linked to Dr. Muzammil Ganaie (alias Musaib) and Dr. Umar Nabi, the latter identified as the driver of the explosives-laden vehicle that detonated outside the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 12 people.

As per the reports along with that three doctors connected to AL-Falah University in Faridabad, were also arrested some hours before the blast that reportedly killed approx 12 people near Red Fort In Delhi on November 11.

CCTV footage confirmed that the Red Fort car blast was carried out by Umar, a member of the Faridabad terror module. Officials said the explosives used were similar to the nearly 3,000 kg of material seized in Faridabad. Investigators are yet to determine whether the explosion was deliberate or accidental.

Following the blast, Delhi Police and other security agencies rushed to the scene, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the NSG, NIA, and forensic teams to join the investigation. The injured were quickly taken to nearby hospitals, and the vehicle used in the attack was traced.

Key DNA, explosive, and other forensic samples have been collected and sent for examination. The probe has now been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation.