Faridkot among Punjab’s top districts in anti-drug crackdown; crime falls 37%, snatching recovery rate at 97%

Faridkot has emerged as a leading example of the Bhagwant Mann Government’s intensified campaign against drug abuse, with the district recording a sharp 37% decline in overall crime and a 97% recovery rate in snatching cases, reflecting the impact of sustained action under the ongoing ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ (war against drugs) and ‘Operation Prahar’.

The transformation in Faridkot is being driven by a combination of strict enforcement, technology-backed surveillance and deep community engagement, which together have broken the local drug networks and strengthened law and order on the ground. The Bhagwant Mann Government’s focused push to dismantle drug ecosystems is now yielding visible results at the district level.

Police officials highlighted that regular coordination meetings with Village Defence Committees (VDC), NGOs and social organisations have significantly strengthened grassroots intelligence. This has led to growing public participation, with residents actively sharing information about drug peddlers and anti-social elements, enabling quicker and more targeted police action.

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Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain, IPS, who is closely supervising the campaign, underlined the importance of direct citizen engagement, stating, “People have developed strong trust in the police because informers’ identities are kept completely confidential and action is taken promptly. Citizens across age groups are actively supporting the drive.” She noted that this trust has become a critical force multiplier in the district’s crackdown on drugs and crime.

Technology has played a crucial role in this transformation, with CCTV cameras installed at key locations across Faridkot, significantly enhancing surveillance and response capabilities. In Dhilwan Kalan village, a comprehensive CCTV network now covers link roads and nearby highways, with real-time access available to both village authorities and the police, ensuring constant monitoring of suspicious activity.

Local residents affirmed the impact of these measures on ground. Village sarpanch Rajwinder singh & Sukhjeet Singh Dhilwan

Coordinator Yudh Nashya vrdhu central Malwa Zone Punjab

said that CCTV monitoring has helped detect suspicious movement linked to drug trafficking, allowing timely police intervention and arrests before crimes could be committed.

Civil society representatives also acknowledged the shift, pointing to a visible rise in public confidence and a strong deterrent effect on offenders. Chairman of Sahara Service Society Praveen Kala stated that strict enforcement has dismantled a significant portion of the drug trafficking network in the district, while public cooperation with the police has increased substantially.

Officials further added that alongside enforcement, sustained outreach initiatives are being undertaken to build long-term resistance against drug abuse. These include awareness campaigns, coordination with local administration, and community-driven efforts such as environmental initiatives and sapling distribution.

With intensified policing, technology integration and strong citizen participation under the Bhagwant Mann Government’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign, Faridkot is setting a clear benchmark for district-level action, demonstrating how coordinated efforts can decisively weaken drug networks and restore public confidence in law enforcement.