Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Ends Indefinite Hunger Strike, Says Protest 'Not Taken Back'

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal ended his indefinite hunger strike against the Central government on Sunday, and participated in the Mahapanchayat held in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Speaking to reporters, Dallewal said that several farmer leaders requested him to end his hunger strike. However, he stated that the protest is still on and has not been taken back.

"Several farmers and leaders of the morcha requested me to end the indefinite hunger strike. Today, agreeing to them, I have ended my indefinite hunger strike. The protest has not been taken back, it is still on," Jagjit Singh Dallewal told reporters on Sunday.

Jagjit Dallewal was fasting until death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The top court had asked the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during his fast unto death. The farmers have been protesting to press on their various demands, including a law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP).

In March, Jagjit Dallewal was detained by the Punjab Police during their protest at the Shambhu border. The farmers were sitting in protest over various demands. The Punjab Police removed their protest site using bulldozers.

In February Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal went to Chandigarh and held a meeting with farmers to listen to their demands. During the meeting, Chouhan personally reached out to Dallewal and inquired about his health.

Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured full MSP support to the farmers who grow lentils (urad and tur). Speaking at the inauguration of Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela at Pusa Campus in New Delhi, the Union Minister asserted that MSP is constantly raised to guarantee that farmers receive a fair price for their produce.

He said, "MSP is being continuously increased to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce."