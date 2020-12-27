हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farmers protest

Farmer leaders agree for talks with Centre on Dec 29, stick to demand of repealling farm laws

The protesting farmer unions have proposed December 29 for the next round of talks to end the deadlock with the Centre over the three farm laws.

Farmer leaders agree for talks with Centre on Dec 29, stick to demand of repealling farm laws

New Delhi: The protesting farmers announced their decision on Saturday (December 26, 2020) to resume talks with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of dialogue to end the deadlock over the three farm laws.

Even while agreeing to resuming talks, the farmer union leaders made it clear that the modalities for the repeal and guarantee for MSP will be a part of the agenda.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against the farm laws for more than a month.

The decision also came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government is willing to hold talks with all as long as they are based on farm issues, facts and logic, and accused the Opposition parties for the deadlock with the farmer unions.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farmers protestfarm laws
Next
Story

Avoid alcohol to survive 'severe' cold wave in North India, warns IMD
  • 1,01,69,118Confirmed
  • 1,47,343Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M43S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; December 26, 2020