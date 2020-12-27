Farmer leaders agree for talks with Centre on Dec 29, stick to demand of repealling farm laws

New Delhi: The protesting farmers announced their decision on Saturday (December 26, 2020) to resume talks with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of dialogue to end the deadlock over the three farm laws.

Even while agreeing to resuming talks, the farmer union leaders made it clear that the modalities for the repeal and guarantee for MSP will be a part of the agenda.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against the farm laws for more than a month.

The decision also came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government is willing to hold talks with all as long as they are based on farm issues, facts and logic, and accused the Opposition parties for the deadlock with the farmer unions.

