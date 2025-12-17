Farmer Sells Kidney To Repay Loan; Rs 1 Lakh Multiplied To Rs 74 Lakh On Rs 10,000 Daily Interest

In a strange incident, a farmer from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district was allegedly forced to sell his kidney after a loan of Rs 1 lakh turned into a massive debt of Rs 74 lakh due to extremely high interest rates charged by moneylenders, reported by NDTV.

Roshan Sadashiv Kude, a farmer from Brahmapuri town, said his troubles began after repeated losses in farming pushed him to look for another source of income.

To improve his financial condition, Kude decided to start a dairy business. For this, he borrowed a total of Rs 1 lakh from multiple local moneylenders. However, before the business could begin properly, the cows he purchased died. At the same time, his crops failed, leaving him with no income.

As the interest on the loan reportedly rose to Rs 10,000 per day, the debt increased rapidly. Moneylenders allegedly began harassing Kude and his family for repayment.

In desperation, the farmer sold his land, tractor, and valuable household items to repay the loan. Despite this, the debt did not end. Kude claimed that one of the moneylenders then suggested he sell his kidney to clear the amount.

Kidney Sale in Cambodia

Through an agent, Kude was taken to Kolkata for medical tests and later to Cambodia. There, his kidney was removed and sold for Rs 8 lakh, he alleged.

No Police Action

Kude said he approached the police but no action was taken. He claimed the inaction added to his mental and physical suffering. The farmer has now warned that if he does not get justice, he and his family will self-immolate outside the Mantralaya in Mumbai.

According to NDTV, the accused moneylenders have been identified as Kishore Bawankule, Manish Kalbande, Laxman Urkude, Pradeep Bawankule, Sanjay Ballarpure, and Laxman Borkar, all residents of Brahmapuri town.