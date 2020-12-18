Farmers' agitation against new farm laws part of a conspiracy: MP Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh's Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia on Friday (December 18) said that the farmers' agitation against new farm laws is part of a larger conspiracy.

Addressing a farmers' meeting in the Guna district, Mahendra Singh Sisodia said that we have to remain conscious of the fact that this movement is being carried out by the people of the state whose borders touch the boundary of Pakistan.

Looking at a method in the ongoing protest from Punjab, the MP minister said that this protest is going on under a conspiracy by a few people, who are opposed to the new agriculture laws.

Live TV

When the farmers' agitation started against the Centre’s new farm laws, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to find an early solution to end farmers’ protest against farm laws. After meeting Amit Shah, Amarinder Singh had told media that he requested the home minister to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of Punjab and security of the nation.

Earlier in the day, addressing the `Kisan Mahasammelan` in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stoutly defended the new farm laws. PM Modi said they were in the works for decades and those who are opposing these laws now for gaining lost political ground were once votaries of the same reforms.

The Prime Minister said that opposition parties were against the new laws as they were upset that he would get the credit, adding that he did not seek any credit but nobody should mislead farmers.

Accusations such as the new laws will lead to the scrapping of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops were blatant lies, he said, adding that he government was willing to hold talks with farmers.

Notably, the agitation against the new farm laws at Delhi's borders on Friday entered its 23rd day.