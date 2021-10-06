Farmers are being 'systematically' attacked, will go to Lakhimpur Kheri: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that farmers are being "systematically attacked" and there is "dictatorship" in India now with politicians not being allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Gandhi charged that farmers are being mowed down and the name of a union minister and his son is coming up, but no action is being taken.

Farmers are being mowed down by a jeep, they're being murdered, the name of a union minister & his son is coming up in this incident (Lakhimpur Kheri). Y'day, PM visited Lucknow but he didn't visit Lakhimpur Kheri. It's a systematic attack on farmers: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/ajyrCdt8Dx — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

Farmers of the country are being "systematically attacked", he alleged. "There used to be democracy, there is dictatorship in India now. Politicians cannot go to Uttar Pradesh. We are being told since yesterday that we cannot go to Uttar Pradesh," Gandhi said.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress MP said he along with two Congress Chief Ministers - Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab) - will try to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families hit by the violence.

Today, with two CMs we will visit Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh to understand the situation there and support the farmers' families. Yes, Priyanka has been put under detention (in Sitapur) but this is a matter relating to the farmers: Rahul Gandhi, Congress pic.twitter.com/IzTVk6HSKd — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur has said that the Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Gandhi's visit, and he will not be allowed to go to Sitapur or Lakhimpur.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Section 144 is not imposed for three people and only three persons will go to meet the bereaved families." He said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will accompany him to Lucknow and then they will proceed to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Rahul said, "When other political parties are being allowed to go to Lakhimpur Kheri, why the Congress delegation will not be allowed." On questions about Priyanka`s detention, he said, "We are trained to raise peoples` issues and we are not going to deter even on being manhandled."

The Uttar Pradesh government, late on Tuesday night, denied permission to a Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri as Section 144 was enforced after Sunday`s violence.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had sought permission for the Rahul-led delegation. In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress said a five-member delegation led by Rahul Gandhi planned to visit the district.

Party sources said that Rahul would also meet sister Priyanka, who has been kept at the PAC guest house in Sitapur since Monday. She was formally arrested on Tuesday evening and the guest house has been notified as a temporary jail.

