'Farmers backstabbed, Gau-Mata betrayed': Congress president Kharge tears into India-US trade deal

The Opposition has continued its fierce attack against the Narendra Modi government over the India-US trade deal. Taking to X, Congress president Mallkarjun Kharge said that the truth of the ‘trap deal’ is now coming out. Kharge alleged that the Modi government has compromised India’s strategic autonomy while backstabbing the farmers and dairy owners.

“We were told that the Indo-US Joint Statement said nothing on Russian oil, even though Mr. Trump publicly tweeted otherwise. Now the White House fact sheet clearly lists ‘India’s commitment to stop purchasing Russian Federation oil’ as a condition for removal of an additional 25% tariff. The Modi Govt agreed to this erosion of India's sovereignty. Why? The Congress party had already exposed the Executive Order placing India under US monitoring for direct or indirect oil imports,” said Kharge.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said that for the first time in India's history, a government has completely opened agriculture to foreign goods.

“Now, we know what "Additional Products" actually meant in the Indo-US joint statement agreed by the Modi Govt! 'Pulses' have been silently added in the newly released White House fact sheet on Feb 9, which was not part of the Indo-US Joint Statement issued on Feb 6, 2026. The utility of red sorghum imports to India was mentioned in the Joint Statement, but that utility pertaining to "animal feed" has now mysteriously vanished in the White House fact sheet of Feb 9, 2026,” said Kharge.

The Congress leader also accused the Modi government of betraying Gau-Mata & Dairy Farmers. He claimed that the trade deal calls for importing food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs) and red sorghum for animal feed, from the United States.

“It is well known that if Indian cattle consume American feed, which are largely GM (genetically modified), it will alter the breed of our cattle and the taste of our milk. Full-page ads are being published in newspapers, by forcing Amul to whitewash this concession, but the truth is that the Modi Govt did not approve GM feed since 2017, and now suddenly approves it. 2 Crore dairy farmers will suffer the consequences, but RSS-Sangh Parivar-BJP, who carry out lynchings in the name of the cow, are hell-bent on destroying our country's cattle population,” said Kharge.

Talking about America’s trade deal with Bangladesh, Kharge said that while the Modi Govt parades an 18% tariff as a "historic win," the US-Bangladesh deal reveals it as a strategic surrender. “By granting Dhaka zero-duty access for using American cotton, Washington has effectively incentivised Bangladesh over Indian farmers to save their own margins. As textile hubs like Tirupur and Surat are shackled by 18% taxes, our neighbour gains a 0% fast-track, dealing a lethal "double whammy" to Indian cotton and garments alike,” said Kharge.

The LoP said that the deal is a betrayal that sacrifices India’s strategic national interests and export engine. He also questioned whether this happened due to the Epstein Files.