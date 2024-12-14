Farmers Halt March To Delhi, Claim 17 Protesters Injured In Tear Gas Shelling

New Delhi: Farmers protesting at the Haryana-Punjab border suspended their march to Delhi on Saturday. The decision followed injuries caused by tear gas shelling by Haryana security personnel, according to PTI. Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced the decision to halt their march, stating, "The two forums have decided to call back our 'jatha'," while speaking to reporters.

Farmers’ leader further claimed that about 17-18 farmers sustained injuries during the Haryana security personnel action. Farmer leader Manjit Singh Rai alleged that security personnel used rubber bullets. He added that one farmer was seriously injured in the incident. Pandher accused that the police used 'chemical mixed water' to disperse farmers and deployed 'more teargas shells this time.' However, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ambala Cantt, Rajat Gulia, denied the allegation.

Earlier today, Haryana security personnel used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse 101 farmers attempting to march towards Delhi from the Shambhu border. The protesters were halted at barricades set up by the authorities.