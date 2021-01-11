Farmers protest: Can new farm laws be put on hold for some time, Chief Justice SA Bobde asks Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench on Monday (January 11) rapped the central government as the top court bench, led by Chief Justice SA Bobde, started hearing key petitions related to farmers' protests. The top court is learned to have asked the Centre what should be your step if the court would suspend implementation of the new farm laws.

Chief Justice SA Bobde said. "We don't know what negotiations are going on? Can the farm laws be put on hold for some time? while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the three farm laws. The CJI said that "our objective is to find a solution to the problem."

The Supreme Court starts hearing a batch of petitions, including those filed by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, RJD MP Manoj K Jha, challenging the constitutional validity of the three farm laws, passed by the Centre along with the plea to remove protesting farmers.

After eight round of talks between the Centre and the farmer, unions have failed to yield any result as the agitating farmers are adamant on the repeal of new farm laws.

Earlier on December 17, 2020, the SC had acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests while suggesting the idea of putting on hold the new farm laws to enable negotiations with agitating farmers.

The SC had said, "It will not interfere with the farmers' protest against the three farms laws. We are of the view at this stage that the farmers' protest should be allowed to continue without impediment and without any breach of peace either by the protesters or police."

The apex court had also observed that the farmers' right to protest should not infringe the fundamental rights of others to move freely and in getting essential food and other supplies as the right to protest cannot mean blockade of the entire city.

The SC had also cited the idea of passing an order to constitute a committee while asking the farmers that they cannot keep on protesting without talking to the government.

Notably, thousands of farmers have camped at the Delhi borders since late November in 2020, protesting against the three new laws that were enacted in September 2020.