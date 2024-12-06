‘Jatha’ Of 101 Farmers To March To Delhi Despite Prohibitory Orders; What Are Their Demands?

New Delhi: A group of 101 farmers will is set to begin a foot march to Delhi from the Shambhu border protest site at 1 pm on Friday, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced on Thursday. The Ambala district administration on Wednesday urged farmers to reconsider their march and wait for permission from Delhi Police. It also invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting gatherings of five or more people in the district.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the Shambhu border on Thursday, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher reiterated the plans for the march to Delhi on Friday. "The jatha will march towards Delhi. What the government will do is for them to decide," he said. "We will begin our march at 1 pm from the Shambhu border."

Pandher stated that any attempt by the government to stop the march would be seen as a ‘moral victory’ for the farmers. He highlighted the government's previous stance, saying, "Their leaders at the Centre and in states have been regularly saying that if the farmers do not bring tractor-trolleys, there should be no objection. So, if we go to Delhi on foot, there should be no reason to stop the farmers."

Farmer leaders previously announced that the first 'jatha' would be led by Satnam Singh Pannu, Surinder Singh Chautala, Surjit Singh Phul, and Baljinder Singh.

According to the deputy commissioner's order, processions on foot, vehicles, or other modes are restricted until further notice. Central paramilitary forces and multi-layer barricades have been deployed on the Haryana side of the border.

What Are Farmers’ Demands

Farmers under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha earlier announced a foot march to Delhi, demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) of crops and other key issues.

Since February 13, they have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana after security forces blocked their march.

Their demands include a farm debt waiver, pensions for farmers and laborers, a freeze on electricity tariff hikes, withdrawal of police cases against farmers, and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

They are also seeking the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for families of farmers who died during the 2020-21 agitation.

Meanwhile, SKM leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continued his fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border on Thursday.

