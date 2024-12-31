Farmers' Protest: Supreme Court Defers Hearing On Shifting Dallewal To Hospital To January 2

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred its hearing to January 2 on the Punjab government's compliance with its order to shift farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to a hospital. Dallewal has been on a hunger strike for the past 35 days, protesting for various demands.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia listed the matter for further hearing on January 2 after Advocate General Gurminder Singh, appearing for the Punjab government, said that an application has been moved seeking three days more time for compliance with the court's December 20 order.

Singh also said that a team of negotiators are holding talks with the protesting farmers at the protest site and efforts are being made to shift Dallewal to the nearby makeshift hospital on the Punjab side of Khanauri border.

The bench said it does not want to comment on the discussions with the protesting farmers and it only wants compliance of its earlier orders.

It recorded the submissions of Singh and adjourned the hearing on the matter.

(With PTI inputs)