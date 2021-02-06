Farmers' protest: Youth Congress workers pour oil, ink over Sachin Tendulkar's cutout in Kerala, BJP condemns incident

New Delhi: Angry over Sachin Tendulkar's tweet on the farmers' protests, several Indian Youth Congress workers poured black oil and ink over the cricketing legend's cut-out in Kerala's Kochi.

The Indian Youth Congress workers also reportedly took out a rally and held Sachin Tendulkar's cut-out in their hands.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the act and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and asked whether the Mahavikas Aghadi leaders will bear such an insult to Sachin Tendulkar, who is a Bharat Ratna recipient and a Marathi.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said that Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar and Anna Hazare are facing criticism, then why is Shiv Sena silent?

भारतरत्न सचिन तेंडुलकर, लता मंगेशकरजी और अण्णा हजारेजीं के उपर टीकाटिप्पणी, आंदोलन , आलोचना हो रही है तब शिवसेना चूप क्यो है?

अफजल गुरु की बरशी मनानेवालोंका समर्थन करनेवाली काँग्रेस के साथ सत्ता में बैठी शिवसेना इस तरह महाराष्ट्र द्रोह क्यों कर रही है?#महाराष्ट्रद्रोह pic.twitter.com/rhLAcSu1gV — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) February 6, 2021

Protests against Sachin Tendulkar comes after the batting legend in a cryptic tweet hit back at the international pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg. Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account and said that the 'sovereignty' of India cannot be compromised and advised foreign citizens not to participate in the internal matters of the country.

Tendulkar wrote, "India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation."

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Earlier, Rihanna had tweeted a news article on the farmers' protest and said "Why aren't we talking about this?!", whereas, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg had said, "We stand in solidarity with the farmers' protest in India."

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

This is to be noted that thousands of farmers have camped at Delhi's borders and are protesting since late November 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws namely Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

