Sachin tendulkar

Farmers' protest: Youth Congress workers pour oil, ink over Sachin Tendulkar's cutout in Kerala, BJP condemns incident

Protest against Sachin Tendulkar comes after the batting legend in a cryptic tweet hit back at the international pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg. Tendulkar said that the 'sovereignty' of India cannot be compromised and advised foreign citizens not to participate in the internal matters of the country.

Farmers&#039; protest: Youth Congress workers pour oil, ink over Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s cutout in Kerala, BJP condemns incident
ANI photo

New Delhi: Angry over Sachin Tendulkar's tweet on the farmers' protests, several Indian Youth Congress workers poured black oil and ink over the cricketing legend's cut-out in Kerala's Kochi.

The Indian Youth Congress workers also reportedly took out a rally and held Sachin Tendulkar's cut-out in their hands. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the act and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and asked whether the Mahavikas Aghadi leaders will bear such an insult to Sachin Tendulkar, who is a Bharat Ratna recipient and a Marathi.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said that Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar and Anna Hazare are facing criticism, then why is Shiv Sena silent?

Protests against Sachin Tendulkar comes after the batting legend in a cryptic tweet hit back at the international pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg. Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account and said that the 'sovereignty' of India cannot be compromised and advised foreign citizens not to participate in the internal matters of the country.

Tendulkar wrote, "India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation."

Earlier, Rihanna had tweeted a news article on the farmers' protest and said "Why aren't we talking about this?!", whereas, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg had said, "We stand in solidarity with the farmers' protest in India." 

This is to be noted that thousands of farmers have camped at Delhi's borders and are protesting since late November 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws namely Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Sachin tendulkarFarmers protestfarmers protests
