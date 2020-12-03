Farmers' protests: Traffic movement hit at Delhi-Noida border - Check traffic advisory here

The traffic across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other adjoining areas has been badly hit in the last week due to the massive farmers' protests against the new farm laws.

The protests entered into the eighth day on Thursday (December 3, 2020), forcing the authorities to shut down several routes.

Here are the routes that have been advised by the Noida Traffic Police:

1. Commuters using Noida-Greater Noida expressway to enter Delhi should use the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) or Kalindi Kunj route.

2. Commuters using Noida-Greater Noida expressway to enter Delhi, Ghaziabad or Noida should use the Mahamaya flyover, Filmcity flyover or the DND.

3. Commuters using Noida-Greater Noida express-way to enter Delhi, Ghaziabad or Noida should use the Mahamaya flyover or the Filmcity flyover to go to New Ashok Nagar, Vasundhara, Kondli, NIB, Model Town and Chhajarsi using the DSC Marg.

4. Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border are closed for any traffic movement.

5. Badusarai Border is open only for two wheeler traffic

6. Borders connecting to Haryana--Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, DND--are open.

7. Singhu border is still closed from both sides.

8. Lampur , Auchandi & other small borders also closed. Take alternate routes. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK Road.

9. Avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu, Auchandi & Lampur borders.

The Noida Traffic Police also advised commuters to use alternative routes to avoid traffic jams.

They have also provided a helpline number - 9971009001.

Gurugram police also issued a traffic advisory on Thursday due to the farmers' protest. The advisory has been issued for the farmers who want to go to Delhi to join the ongoing protest. As per the traffic advisory issued by Gurugram police, the farmers will not be allowed to enter Delhi from Delhi-Gurugram border.

Meanwhile, the fourth and most crucial round of talks between the representatives of protesting farmers and the Centre is scheduled to be held today (December 3, 2020) over the agriculture laws.

The meeting between the farmers from Punjab and Haryana and the government is scheduled to take place at 12 noon in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. As many as 35 leaders of different farmer organizations will reach Vigyan Bhavan.

The reason behind the widespread protests is these three new laws - The Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.