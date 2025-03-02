Farmers To Get Permanent Power Connection For Rs 5, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that farmers will be given permanent power connection for just Rs 5.

Addressing farmers at a meet here, Yadav said the Madhya Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company will roll out the scheme soon.

"Farmers who don't have a permanent power connection will be given the facility for Rs 5. We want to do good for cultivators and better their lives," he said.

The chief minister said the government wants to rid electricity-related hassles for farmers with solar pumps for irrigation.

"Over the next three years, 30 lakh solar irrigation pumps will be provided to farmers," he said, adding that the government will purchase solar energy from farmers.

He claimed villages did not have proper infrastructure, electricity and roads when Congress was in power, but the situation has improved under the BJP regime.