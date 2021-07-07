Farmers to plant 25,000 saplings across Tamil Nadu for ‘Van Mahotsav’

Chennai: Farmers spread across five districts in Tamil Nadu will be planting 25,000 saplings through Isha Foundation's Cauvery Calling movement. It will be done to mark the nationally celebrated annual ‘Van Mahotsav’ or ‘Forest Festival’ that is observed during the first week of July.

Field workers of the ‘Cauvery Calling’ movement, which is run by Isha Outreach, studied soil and water quality of agricultural lands. They also recommended economically viable species that would help increase the income of farmers, such as - Teak, Red Sandalwood, Sandalwood, Mahogany, Malabar Kino, Mountain Neem and other valuable timber trees.

These saplings have already been transported from Isha Nurseries to the respective farm lands in Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Trichy, Thiruvarur and Perambalur districts.

Cauvery Calling volunteers had also facilitated the planting of millions of saplings on the remembrance days and birth anniversaries of agricultural scientists Nammazhvar, Nell Jayaraman and Maram Thangasamy, all of whom have mentored various environmental projects in Isha.

‘Vana Mahotsavam’ is celebrated to create environmental awareness across the country and to encourage a culture of nurturing local ecology among people.

On Tuesday, Isha Foundation donated 300 BiPAP non-invasive ventilators and 18 lakh KN95 face masks to DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai, in support of the state government’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

