Farmers To Resume Delhi March From Shambhu Border On January 21

A group of 101 farmers will make a fourth attempt to reach Delhi by crossing the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) on January 21, aiming to press for their demands, which include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops.

The group, known as "Marjeevdas" (those willing to sacrifice their lives), has previously attempted to march to Delhi three times but faced resistance from authorities.

Previous Attempts and Setbacks

The farmers' earlier efforts to march to Delhi on December 6, 8, and 14 last year were thwarted by the Haryana Police and paramilitary forces. These forces used tactics such as tear gas, water cannons, and pepper sprays to disperse the protesters.

As a result, nearly 50 farmers were injured during these confrontations. Despite the challenges, the farmers have remained steadfast in their demands.

This new "Delhi Chalo" march, which is set for January 21, has been announced jointly by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), both non-political farmer organizations.

KMM convener Sarwan Singh Pandher stated that the group does not believe the Union government is willing to engage in meaningful discussions. “It is now up to the government to either fulfil our demands or kill us,” he said, reaffirming the urgency of their cause.

Pandher also clarified that despite earlier promises by BJP leaders allowing farmers to march on foot to Delhi (as opposed to using tractors), the farmers were still obstructed by the Haryana Police and central authorities. He has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit peaceful protests, allowing the farmers to continue their fight for a legal guarantee on MSP.

Leadership and Support

The upcoming march will be led by farmer leaders Manjit Singh Rai and Balwant Singh Behramke, both prominent figures in the movement. Their commitment to the cause remains unwavering, as they join the group of 101 "Marjeevdas" ready to risk their lives for their demands.

The decision to proceed with the January 21 march follows closely after another significant protest action. A group of 111 farmers initiated a fast-unto-death near Khanauri, located on the Haryana side of the border, to show solidarity with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Dallewal has been on a hunger strike for 52 days as of Thursday, with his health reportedly deteriorating and concerns mounting over the risk of organ failure.

Increased Security Measures

In anticipation of the renewed protests, Haryana Police has significantly ramped up security at the Khanauri border. Authorities have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which bans gatherings of five or more people. Farmers are expressing grave concern about Dallewal's health and his ongoing fast.

Ongoing Protest at Shambhu and Khanauri Borders

The farmers have been stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 of the previous year, following a government crackdown that prevented them from marching to Delhi. Their protest has been centered around securing a legal guarantee for MSP for crops, a demand that continues to be central to their fight.