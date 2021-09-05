Farmers will not leave Delhi borders untill their demands are met: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait at Kisan Mahapanchayat

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Sunday (September 5) at the ‘Kisan mahapanchayat' in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar pledged that the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three controversial farm laws will not leave the protest site until they emerge successfully.

Addressing the mahapanchayat attended by farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states, Tikait said, “We take a pledge that we'll not leave the protest site there (at Delhi borders) even if our graveyard is made there. We will lay down our lives if needed, but will not leave the protest site until we emerge victorious.”

We take a pledge that we'll not leave the protest site there (at Delhi borders) even if our graveyard is made there. We will lay down our lives if needed, but will not leave the protest site until we emerge victorious: BKU (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait at Kisan Mahapanchayat https://t.co/9v8dekM3vB pic.twitter.com/1pbp5ikQ8P — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2021

He further said that if the Government of India calls the farmers union for discussion on the three farm laws, they will go. “When Govt of India will invite us for talks, we will go. The farmers' agitation will continue until the Govt fulfil our demands. The struggle for Independence continued for 90 years so I have no idea for how long this agitation will run,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Tikait said these mahapanchayats will be held across the country. “These meetings will be held across the country. We have to stop the country from getting sold. Farmers should be saved, the country should be saved; business, employees and youth should be saved--this is the aim of the rally,” the BKU leader added.

The mahapanchayat was organized on Sunday by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the Government Inter College ground in Muzaffarnagar in protest against the Centre's farm laws. This event holds importance in the backdrop of crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls which are set to take place next year.

BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik earlier said that farmers belonging to 300 organisations from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, among others, have gathered for the event.

Since November last year, the farmers have been demanding the repeal of the three farm laws which they say will remove the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV