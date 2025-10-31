Farooq Abdullah Accuses J&K LG Manoj Sinha Of Lying, Demands Immediate Restoration Of Statehood

A verbal clash has erupted between Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah over governance and the restoration of statehood, with Abdullah accusing the LG of lying and having total control over the administration.

During the J&K Union Territory Foundation Day celebrations, LG Sinha said, “The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, has already clarified the phased plan in Parliament, first delimitation, then Assembly elections, and finally, restoration of statehood at an appropriate time.”

Taking a jibe at Omar Abdullah, Sinha remarked, “When the Assembly elections were held, it was made clear that they were for a Union Territory Assembly. Now, the absence of statehood should not be used as a pretext or excuse by the elected government to avoid work or underperform.” He emphasised that the future J&K government, once elected, would have significant powers to address the needs of the people.

Without naming Omar, the LG further said that political opponents should “stop fooling people” by claiming that no work can be done until statehood is restored. He argued that this narrative is a deliberate tactic to justify inefficiency and shift blame.

Sinha highlighted that the J&K UT Assembly would possess substantial legislative powers, enabling elected representatives to make meaningful progress in governance and development.

Farooq Abdullah hit back at LG Sinha, calling him a “liar” and alleging that he “lies every day” about the issue of statehood restoration and the powers of the elected government.

“He lies. The LG has total control over IAS and IPS officers, and not a single file is passed without his approval,” Abdullah said, suggesting that a dual power structure is obstructing effective governance.

Abdullah reiterated that the “restoration of full statehood is a vital demand” and that without it, an elected government would lack the necessary authority to function independently.

This exchange is part of ongoing political tensions in J&K, where regional parties, including the NC and PDP, have been demanding the immediate restoration of full statehood. They have also criticised the LG’s administration for alleged overreach and lack of accountability to elected representatives.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also expressed his party’s commitment to the demand for statehood, though he has, for now, refrained from engaging in a direct war of words with the LG.