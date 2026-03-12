Farooq Abdullah assassination attempt: Who is Kamal Singh Jamwal, the man who fired at the former CM? Watch SHOCKING video

In a major security lapse, former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah was on Wednesday night targeted in an assassination bid. This attack occurred at a high-profile wedding function in Royal Park in Jammu's Greater Kailash. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary was also in attendance at the wedding.

Although the octogenarian politician has escaped the attack, it has sparked an enormous political furore over security lapses.

The assassination attempt: A near-fatal encounter at a wedding

The assassination attempt occurred at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the National Conference's Legal Cell President. There was an abrupt scene of chaos when Dr. Farooq Abdullah was about to leave.

"We were all sitting together. Dr. Sahib said it was time to leave," said Rakesh Singh, an eyewitness. "As we were standing up, a man approached from behind and pointed a revolver at his head. A security officer intervened in time, pushing the gun up, and it was discharged."

However, it has been reported that there was a brief lapse in security before the intervention by police and NSG (National Security Guard) commandos took place.

Who is Kamal Singh Jamwal?

The attacker has been identified as 61-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of the Purani Mandi area of Jammu's Old City.

Background: Jamwal is a native of Jammu born in 1963. He is a businessman by profession and owns several shops in Jammu's Old City area. He earns from the rent he collects from his tenants.

The motive: Jamwal revealed during initial interrogation by police that he had a long-standing grudge against Farooq Abdullah. "I have wanted to kill Farooq Abdullah for 20 years. It was my personal agenda to assassinate him," he revealed during interrogation.

Police officials confirmed that they have seized the revolver that Jamwal used to fire at Farooq Abdullah. The officials confirmed that it was a legally procured firearm by the attacker.

Farooq Abdullah पर फायरिंग करने वाला कमल सिंह पुलिस के सामने अपनी जानकारी दे रहा है...



फायरिंग में बाल-बाल बचे फारूक अब्दुल्ला pic.twitter.com/POcJ2uLggW — Deepak Khatri (@Deepakkhatri812) March 11, 2026

'Allah is merciful': Omar Abdullah reacts

JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the incident and expressed relief while also expressing serious concern about the safety of his father, who is a Z+ and NSG protectee.

"Allah is merciful. My father escaped a very grave danger," said Omar Abdullah. He also expressed serious concern about how an armed man was able to evade the elite security cover and get close to the dignitary. "The biggest question is: How did someone with a loaded pistol get so close to a former CM under NSG cover?"

Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point blank range & discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot & ensured that… https://t.co/hYBe64Eigl — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 11, 2026

Security lapse allegations and political fallout

JK Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma confirmed that while everyone was safe, the government considered the incident to be a "serious security lapse."

Satish Sharma stated, "We must provide foolproof security to the leaders of the party that has made the greatest sacrifices for the country." There was also video footage of the event that went viral on social media. The video captured the mob encircling and beating the attacker before handing him over to the police.

