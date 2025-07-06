Farooq Abdullah Calls For Muslim Unity, Expresses Solidarity With Palestine And Iran

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah participated in the Muharram procession in Srinagar on the 10th of Muharram, joined by his grandsons, Zamir and Zahir Abdullah. The family took part in the Zadibal procession, where they distributed water to mourners as a mark of respect and solidarity.

Abdullah expressed solidarity with the Shia community, emphasising the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) and the values of peace, brotherhood, and gratitude taught by Islam. He also highlighted the message of Karbala as a stand against tyranny and evil.

In a strong message of unity, Dr. Abdullah said, "Message of solidarity with Islamic world, Palestine, and Iran for the Islamic war they are fighting Muslims should unite against all evil that's the only way world will see peace. Islam teaches peace brotherhood and that’s the message which is carried. Thats what imam Hussain gave the message to fight against tyranny and evil that's what Karbala is about. Karbala gave hope that we will stand against all odds and nothing will beat Islam”

Dr. Abdullah's call for unity is rooted in the belief that Islam inherently promotes peace and brotherhood, and that collective resistance to injustice is essential for achieving global harmony.