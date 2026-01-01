Farooq Abdullah Condemns Attacks On Kashmiri Traders, Calls For Unity And Regional Harmony

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah strongly condemned the recent attacks on Kashmiri shawl traders reported from various parts of the country. He alleged that those behind these incidents are driven by a “Hitler-like ideology” aimed at imposing an authoritarian and divisive system.

Abdullah said certain elements in the country want to establish a “Hitler system.” Recalling history, he noted that Adolf Hitler eventually took his own life and Nazism disappeared from the world, expressing confidence that such extremism would also come to an end in India.

He said Kashmiri traders, especially those selling traditional shawls, travel outside the region to earn their livelihoods and are being deliberately targeted to spread fear and hatred.

His remarks come in the wake of several reported incidents in late 2025 in which Kashmiri traders were allegedly harassed and assaulted in states such as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking on foreign relations, Abdullah stressed the importance of maintaining friendly ties with neighbouring countries, particularly Bangladesh, and called for regional stability. Expressing hope in the New Year, he said India should continue to have good relations with its neighbours. He also praised the External Affairs Minister for attending Khaleda Zia’s funeral, describing Bangladesh as an old friend and expressing hope that the friendship would continue.

Abdullah also spoke about the winter season in Kashmir and expressed hope for adequate snowfall. He said snowfall is crucial for boosting tourism, which supports thousands of families, and for strengthening agriculture and water resources. He added that a good winter season would help revive the tourism sector and bring economic relief to locals dependent on it.