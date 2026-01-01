Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002213https://zeenews.india.com/india/farooq-abdullah-condemns-attacks-on-kashmiri-traders-calls-for-unity-and-regional-harmony-3002213.html
NewsIndiaFarooq Abdullah Condemns Attacks On Kashmiri Traders, Calls For Unity And Regional Harmony
FAROOQ ABDULLAH

Farooq Abdullah Condemns Attacks On Kashmiri Traders, Calls For Unity And Regional Harmony

Farooq Abdullah condemned attacks on Kashmiri traders, warned against “Hitler-like” ideology, urged peace with neighbours, and expressed hope for snowfall to revive Kashmir’s tourism, agriculture, and local economy.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Farooq Abdullah Condemns Attacks On Kashmiri Traders, Calls For Unity And Regional HarmonyImage: ANI

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah strongly condemned the recent attacks on Kashmiri shawl traders reported from various parts of the country. He alleged that those behind these incidents are driven by a “Hitler-like ideology” aimed at imposing an authoritarian and divisive system.

Abdullah said certain elements in the country want to establish a “Hitler system.” Recalling history, he noted that Adolf Hitler eventually took his own life and Nazism disappeared from the world, expressing confidence that such extremism would also come to an end in India.

He said Kashmiri traders, especially those selling traditional shawls, travel outside the region to earn their livelihoods and are being deliberately targeted to spread fear and hatred.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

His remarks come in the wake of several reported incidents in late 2025 in which Kashmiri traders were allegedly harassed and assaulted in states such as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking on foreign relations, Abdullah stressed the importance of maintaining friendly ties with neighbouring countries, particularly Bangladesh, and called for regional stability. Expressing hope in the New Year, he said India should continue to have good relations with its neighbours. He also praised the External Affairs Minister for attending Khaleda Zia’s funeral, describing Bangladesh as an old friend and expressing hope that the friendship would continue.

Abdullah also spoke about the winter season in Kashmir and expressed hope for adequate snowfall. He said snowfall is crucial for boosting tourism, which supports thousands of families, and for strengthening agriculture and water resources. He added that a good winter season would help revive the tourism sector and bring economic relief to locals dependent on it.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Astra Mk-2 Air-To-Air Missile
How China’s Failed PL-15 Missile Is Supercharging Astra Mk-2, IAF’s Air Power
Delhi air quality
Delhi Records Best Air Quality In 7 Years For 2025, Barring COVID Period
PM Modi PRAGATI meeting
PM Modi Chairs 50th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Projects Worth ₹40,000 Crore
Indian Airforce
IAF Names New Vice Chief Of Air Staff Effective New Year 2026
Gas prices
IGL Slashes Domestic PNG Prices By ₹0.70/SCM In Delhi-NCR Starting New Year
Maharashtra DGP
Sadanand Date, 26/11 Hero Who Took Kasab Appointed As New Maharashtra DGP
Rajasthan
Explosives Laden Car Recovered In Rajasthan Ahead Of New Year Celebrations
Wi-Fi service
How Train Wi-Fi Works: Does Connection Get Lost At 120 km/hr?
Travel & Tourism
Early Birds Steal The Show At Sydney Harbour Ahead Of New Year Fireworks
US Embassy India Warning
‘If You Break US Laws…’: US Embassy In India Warns Against Illegal Immigration