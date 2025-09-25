Farooq Abdullah Urges Dialogue: Leh Violence, 4 Deaths 'Matter Of Concern'; Kargil Shuts Down

National Conference president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, while reacting to the violence in Leh, stated that the situation has reached a critical point as ongoing protests over demands for statehood and constitutional protections under the Sixth Schedule have escalated into violence. For two weeks, local activists, including many young people, have been on hunger strike, seeking fulfillment of promises made to them by the government. Their frustration boiled over as protests turned destructive, leading to the burning of a BJP office and other buildings.

Abdullah further said that "tragically, the unrest has resulted in the deaths of four individuals, with reports indicating that between 60 and 80 others have sustained injuries, including several members of the security forces. The protests reflect a deep-seated sense of betrayal among the people of Ladakh, who feel that their aspirations have been ignored for far too long."

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | On the violence in Leh, JKNC Chief Farooq Abdullah says, "The reason behind the violence was that he (Sonam Wangchuk) was on a hunger strike for 14 days... For five years, he has been silently protesting over there that they should be listed in the sixth… pic.twitter.com/zUVDlKCGia — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Abdullah also mentioned that, "the Ladakhi people have expressed their discontent over unfulfilled promises and a perceived lack of urgency from the central government." As a border region with unique challenges and needs, Abdullah argued that "timely action is crucial to avoid further unrest. The violence from yesterday serves as a stark reminder that patience has worn thin among the populace, who have waited five years for meaningful dialogue and resolution."

Abdullah added, "Considering these tragic events, there are calls for the government to take heed of the situation in Ladakh and act swiftly to address the grievances of its citizens. The loss of life is mourned across the region, and prayers are being offered for the recovery of those injured."

Farooq Abdullah emphasised that while comparisons to protests in Nepal and Bangladesh may arise, the context in Ladakh is distinct. He urged the central government not to delay further and to engage in sincere dialogue to fulfill the legitimate demands of the people.

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had called for a complete shutdown in Kargil on Thursday, September 25, in response to violent clashes in Leh that resulted in four deaths. The shutdown was held in solidarity with the victims and in peaceful protest of the killings.

Shops, businesses, and markets across Kargil remained shut. The shutdown also extended to other areas, including Burow, Sankoo, Panikhar, Padum, and Trespon.

Ladakh has been tense since yesterday after violent clashes, 4 people were killed, and more than 70 were injured. In response to the tense atmosphere following the Leh violence, authorities in Kargil imposed restrictions under Section 163(BNSS), banning the assembly of more than four people and curfew was imposed in Leh.

ALSO READ | CBI Vs. Sonam Wangchuk: Has The Real-Life 'Phunsukh Wangdu' Violated Foreign Funding Rules?