/Farooq Abdullah condemns Sukhbir Badal attack, demands MHA probe into threats against Kashmiri pandits

“Attacks have happened earlier as well, and one cannot say that they will not happen again in the future. But thank God that this time the attackers failed. We all, and the whole of India, must take notice of this so that such incidents do not occur again. Care must be taken in this direction. I and Omar condemn what has happened and pray to the Almighty he gets well soon. The place where this happened, Nanded, is a very sacred place — it is where the last rites of the Tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, were performed. For something like this to happen at such a place is, in my view, extremely dangerous. We hope that Allah grants him good health, that he recovers soon, and that he continues to work for the country.”