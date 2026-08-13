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  • /Farooq Abdullah condemns Sukhbir Badal attack, demands MHA probe into threats against Kashmiri pandits

Farooq Abdullah condemns Sukhbir Badal attack, demands MHA probe into threats against Kashmiri pandits

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah has strongly condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at Maharashtra's Nanded shrine, highlighting grave security lapses.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 09:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 09:56 PM IST
Farooq Abdullah condemns Sukhbir Badal attack, demands MHA probe into threats against Kashmiri pandits
Image Credit: Anantnag: Farooq Abdullah at party gathering. (IANS

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Farooq Abdullah condemns Sukhbir Badal attack, demands MHA probe into threats against Kashmiri pandits
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