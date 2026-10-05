/Farooq Abdullah welcomes Supreme Court notice to Election Commission, cautions on deportations

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's notice to the Election Commission, saying he hoped the apex court would examine the matter and correct the errors that have occurred.
"I am very glad that the Supreme Court has taken notice of this. We hope they will look into this matter and rectify the mistakes that have been made," Abdullah said.
Asked about the deportation of Bangladeshis, the NC leader struck a cautionary note. "Look, they will claim to enforce many things. But when the Almighty enforces His will, they won't even realize what hit them," he remarked.
Earlier in the day, Abdullah chaired a meeting at party headquarters aimed at strengthening the organization. It was attended by the eight MLAs from Srinagar, constituency presidents and other party workers.
Discussions focused on identifying shortcomings that need to be addressed. Abdullah stated that the new party constitution would first be presented to the public, then placed before the Working Committee, and would come into effect after its approval.
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