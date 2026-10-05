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Farooq Abdullah welcomes Supreme Court notice to Election Commission, cautions on deportations

Speaking at party headquarters, Farooq Abdullah welcomed the Supreme Court notice to the Election Commission and said that the party meeting was convened to strengthen the organization and identify shortcomings that needed to be addressed.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 10:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
Farooq Abdullah welcomes Supreme Court notice to Election Commission, cautions on deportations
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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