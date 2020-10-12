Farooq Abdullah's comment on restoration of Article 370 with China's help is anti-national: BJP's Sambit Patra

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday (October 12, 2020) has hit out at National Conference's President Farooq Abdullah for his comments on the restoration of the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir with China's help.

Patra said, "Questioning the sovereignty of the country, questioning the independence of the country. Does it suit an MP? Aren't these anti-national things?"

Patra was referring to an interview of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah where he had hoped that Article 370 will be restored in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir with China's help.

The BJP spokesperson said that this is not the first time Abdullah has spoken such a thing.

Patra said, "Earlier, Farooq Abdullah said that if you go to Jammu and Kashmir and ask people if they are Indians, then people will say that we are not Indians. In the same statement, he also said that it would be good if we could join China."

"According to him, the reason for China's aggression is the abrogation of Article 370," opined Patra.

He added that Abdullah is the same person who had said if Jammu and Kashmir belongs to India.



"The kind of softness for Pakistan and China and the kind of shamelessness for India, these things raise a lot of questions," said Patra.

He also attacked Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi and said that Farooq Abdullah is not the only person to say such things.

"If you go into history and listen to the recent statements of Rahul Gandhi, you will find that these are two sides of the same coin," said Patra.

"Rahul Gandhi became a hero in Pakistan by questioning surgical strikes and airstrikes. Today Farooq Abdullah has become a hero in China," alleged Patra.

"You can oppose and say anything against the leaders and parties, but why do you oppose India?" asked Patra.

Recently, Abdullah had also said that the political uncertainty and rising unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir is a direct consequence of the abrogation of Article 370.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5, 2019, had announced the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Parliament, which resulted in the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

