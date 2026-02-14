Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016779https://zeenews.india.com/india/farsh-bazar-hotel-jump-woman-saved-cardboard-boxes-2026-3016779.html
NewsIndiaEast Delhi hotel jump: How a shop employee used cardboard boxes to save a womans life | SHOCKING VIDEO
FARSH BAZAR

East Delhi hotel jump: How a shop employee used cardboard boxes to save a woman's life | SHOCKING VIDEO

A 20-year-old woman survived a leap from the 4th floor of Hotel Santosh Residency in Farsh Bazar, Delhi. See how an electronics shop employee, Ashish, used cartons to cushion her fall after a dispute with her partner.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 09:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

East Delhi hotel jump: How a shop employee used cardboard boxes to save a woman's life | SHOCKING VIDEOLocal shop employee saves woman after leap from east Delhi hotel window. (PHOTO: Screenshot/X)

A 20-year-old woman narrowly escaped a devastating tragedy in East Delhi’s Farsh Bazar on Friday afternoon after jumping from a hotel window during a dispute with her partner. A local electronics shop employee's quick thinking saved her life by cushioning her fall with cardboard boxes.  

The incident occurred around 1:00 PM at Hotel Santosh Residency on 60 Feet Road. A video of the woman precariously sitting on the fourth-floor ledge quickly went viral, capturing the tense moments before she jumped.  

Marriage dispute leads to drastic step

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi Police say the woman, a resident of Sunder Nagri, checked into the hotel earlier that day with a 22-year-old man from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.  

Preliminary investigations indicate that a heated argument broke out between them inside their room. Reports suggest that the argument focused on the man's refusal to marry her. In a moment of rage and distress, the woman locked herself in the room and moved toward the window to jump.  

Heroic intervention by local staff  

As a crowd gathered on the busy road below, Ashish, an employee at a nearby electronics shop, noticed the woman on the ledge and sensed her intentions.  

Swift action: Ashish quickly collected large empty cardboard boxes—typically used for refrigerators and washing machines—and stacked them right beneath her.  

The fall: When the woman eventually jumped, the boxes softened the impact of her fall from the fourth floor, preventing her from hitting the hard pavement directly.  

"I looked up and saw her at the window; it was clear she was about to jump," Ashish said to reporters. "I just wanted to cushion the fall."  

Current medical status and investigation  

Passersby and hotel staff rushed the woman to a nearby hospital. Medical officials reported that while she lost consciousness upon impact and suffered serious injuries, her condition is currently critical but stable, and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.  

The Farsh Bazar Police have begun a formal inquiry into the incident.  

Questioning: The 22-year-old companion and hotel staff are being questioned to clarify the exact sequence of events.  

Forensics: A forensic team has examined the hotel room to find out if any foul play occurred before the jump.  

Authorities confirmed that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the investigation findings and the victim's statement once she is able to provide one.

ALSO READ | 'Angel Nuzhat' viral MMS: Fact-check on the 12-minute video scam trending in 2026

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Ganesh Haloi honoured
Bangladesh election results 2025
Bangladesh Polls 2026: BNP’s landslide victory puts Rahman on course for PM
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Swapnamoy Chakraborty honoured
Indian Defence
DAC clears AS-HAPS to boost India’s airpower
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Sushmita Sen honoured with ‘Maha Samman’
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 honours Iman Chakraborty
International Fleet Review
What is IFR as India Gears Up for International Fleet Review and Ex MILAN
India A lost before Pakistan game
Historic : UAE defeats India before Pakistan game on 15 February - Know Detail
personal care
Glow Goals for Valentine Week: Must-Have Highlighters for a Radiant Look
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 Syed Kirmani
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Honouring Syed Kirmani, India’s Crisis Man