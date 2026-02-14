East Delhi hotel jump: How a shop employee used cardboard boxes to save a woman's life | SHOCKING VIDEO

A 20-year-old woman narrowly escaped a devastating tragedy in East Delhi’s Farsh Bazar on Friday afternoon after jumping from a hotel window during a dispute with her partner. A local electronics shop employee's quick thinking saved her life by cushioning her fall with cardboard boxes.

The incident occurred around 1:00 PM at Hotel Santosh Residency on 60 Feet Road. A video of the woman precariously sitting on the fourth-floor ledge quickly went viral, capturing the tense moments before she jumped.

Marriage dispute leads to drastic step

Delhi Police say the woman, a resident of Sunder Nagri, checked into the hotel earlier that day with a 22-year-old man from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a heated argument broke out between them inside their room. Reports suggest that the argument focused on the man's refusal to marry her. In a moment of rage and distress, the woman locked herself in the room and moved toward the window to jump.

Heroic intervention by local staff

As a crowd gathered on the busy road below, Ashish, an employee at a nearby electronics shop, noticed the woman on the ledge and sensed her intentions.

Swift action: Ashish quickly collected large empty cardboard boxes—typically used for refrigerators and washing machines—and stacked them right beneath her.

The fall: When the woman eventually jumped, the boxes softened the impact of her fall from the fourth floor, preventing her from hitting the hard pavement directly.

"I looked up and saw her at the window; it was clear she was about to jump," Ashish said to reporters. "I just wanted to cushion the fall."

Current medical status and investigation

Passersby and hotel staff rushed the woman to a nearby hospital. Medical officials reported that while she lost consciousness upon impact and suffered serious injuries, her condition is currently critical but stable, and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Farsh Bazar Police have begun a formal inquiry into the incident.

Questioning: The 22-year-old companion and hotel staff are being questioned to clarify the exact sequence of events.

Forensics: A forensic team has examined the hotel room to find out if any foul play occurred before the jump.

Authorities confirmed that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the investigation findings and the victim's statement once she is able to provide one.

