Fashion Show In Gulmarg During Ramadan Sparks Outrage Among Kashmir Leaders

A fashion show held in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan has sparked outrage among Kashmiri leaders and clerics. Chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other prominent figures condemned the event for its “obscene” nature and disregard for local cultural and religious sentiments, calling for strict action against organisers.

After images of a fashion show held in Gulmarg went viral, Chief cleric of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote on X “Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organized in Gulmarg, sparking shock and anger among people. How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its sanctity?” Mirwaiz, demanded strict action against the event organizers.

Likewise, Member Parliament and senior National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah wrote on X: “The images from Gulmarg are shocking. This is what cultural invasion in the disguise of tourism looks like. They show an utter disregard for Kashmiri sentiments. The Tourism department officials involved should be immediately taken to task, as well as the organizers Shivan & Narresh.”

“The fashion show in Gulmarg was an eminently avoidable event, in the holy month of Ramadan. I consider myself to be a person of liberal orientation and believe in dignified and mutually respectful coexistence. But this was not the best time to host such an event,” [eoples Conference chief Sajad Lone wrote on X.

Reacting the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on X office Chief Minister Omar Abdullah sought a detailed report from the authorities within 24 hours.

The office of the Chief Minister, J&K, wrote “The shock & anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities & that too during this holy month. My office has been in touch with the local authorities & I’ve asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report.

Pertinently, the fashion show organized was a part of the Ski & Après Ski 2025 festival, hosted by the prominent designer label "Shivan & Narresh" on March 7 to mark its 15th anniversary at Gulmarg.

However, the event’s display of models in revealing attire amidst the ongoing holy month of Ramadan sparked massive outrage, with many calling it a disrespect to religious and cultural sentiments.