New Delhi: Imagine buying a popular beauty cream online, only to discover it's made in Pakistan. Unthinkable, right? Yet, several Indian websites are selling Pakistani products, including beauty creams and soaps, without any restrictions. In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, of Zee News, analysed and revealed that several Indian websites are selling products made in Pakistan. Despite the strained relations between the two countries, these products are being sold online without restrictions. One website alone had over 800 transactions for a single product in just a month. The sellers, aware of the product's origin, are potentially supporting Pakistan's economy.

The product description clearly mentioned 'Country of Origin: Pakistan.' While some buyers might have been unaware of the product's origin, the sellers were likely aware.

Five sellers were found to be selling the cream on one website. These sellers knew the product's origin but continued to sell it in India, despite Pakistan's ongoing tensions with the country.

The sale of these products raises questions about India's trade policies and the government's stance on supporting Pakistan's economy. Why are these products being sold in India when Pakistan is behind attacks on Indian soldiers and civilians? Shouldn't the government intervene and ban these sales?

It's time for India to take a stand against supporting Pakistan's economy through these sales. The government must ensure that no Indian funds are used to support terrorism. The people selling these products should also reconsider their actions and prioritize national interests.