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Fast-track courts explained: Can paper leak cases get faster trials or face old delays?

Fast-track courts have existed in India for nearly 25 years. It was first introduced in 2000 to reduce the huge backlog of criminal cases after recommendations from the 11th Finance Commission.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 02:57 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 02:57 AM IST
Fast-track courts explained: Can paper leak cases get faster trials or face old delays?
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