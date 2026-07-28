/Fast-track courts explained: Can paper leak cases get faster trials or face old delays?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 23 announced the creation of fast-track courts to try cases related to paper leaks. But the question is whether these courts can actually deliver speedy justice. Introduced to reduce delays in trials, many fast-track courts have faced the same problems as regular courts, including a shortage of judges, delays in investigations and an increasing backlog of cases.
Fast-track courts have existed in India for nearly 25 years. It was first introduced in 2000 to reduce the huge backlog of criminal cases after recommendations from the 11th Finance Commission. Its role increased after the Justice JS Verma Committee, which was set up following the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, recommended special courts for cases involving sexual offences against women and children.
Over the years, thousands of fast-track courts have been set up across the country. However, their record has been mixed. Several studies and legal experts have found that these courts face the same problems as regular courts, including a shortage of judges, delays in investigations, a lack of prosecutors and a heavy workload.
Many legal experts argue that the announcement of fast-track courts for paper leak cases may speed up hearings in some cases, but it does not address larger problems affecting India’s justice delivery system.
Alok Prasanna Kumar, lawyer and co-founder of Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, said there is no major difference between a fast-track court and a regular court.
"Fast-track courts and normal courts have no difference. The same weaknesses of regular courts can also be seen here. The same judges, the same lawyers and the same system are involved. Only the court is given a new name and called a fast-track court," he told BBC Hindi.
He explained that even if a court gives priority to a case, complex matters such as paper leak investigations can take years.
"Suppose the court begins hearing the matter on priority, even then it may take an average of three-and-a-half to four years for the final decision. The paper leak case is extremely complicated. It is not a matter that can be resolved soon," he said.
Professor Aparna Chandra of the National Law School of India University described fast-track courts as a temporary solution. "I would call it an attractive bandage, but it is still a bandage. It does not remove the root problem. The basic issues of court infrastructure, shortage of staff and excessive workload continue," she said.
Former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Justice S Muralidhar also said that fast-track courts have not brought major changes because governments assign existing judges to these courts instead of appointing additional judges.
"I have not seen any major change in the functioning of fast-track courts. The main reason is that existing judges are given responsibility for these courts. Additional judges are not appointed separately," he said.
He added, "Because of this, these courts also get trapped under the burden of old cases. In reality, this system becomes an extension of the old system."
Research on fast-track courts, especially those dealing with crimes against women and children, shows that these courts have often struggled to deliver speedy justice.
A study by Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy in 2017-18 examined the functioning of these courts. A larger study was conducted in 2022-23 under Vidhi’s Justice Access and Lowering Delays in India initiative, along with the World Bank’s Data Evidence for Justice Reform programme.
The study analysed nearly 4 lakh POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) cases from 28 states and Union territories. Metadata of around 2,30,730 cases was examined.
The findings showed major differences between states. Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of pending cases, with more than three-fourths of POCSO cases registered between 2012 and February 2021 still pending.
Tamil Nadu recorded the highest disposal rate at 80.2 per cent.
On average, a POCSO case took 507.78 days (around 1.5 years) to complete. The law requires such cases to be completed within a year under Section 35 of the POCSO Act.
Chandigarh and West Bengal had average disposal times close to one year, while several other states took much longer. Himachal Pradesh recorded an average disposal time of 877 days, around 2.5 years. Chandigarh had one of the fastest average disposal times at 215.43 days, around seven months.
The National Crime Records Bureau’s 2018 data also showed delays. Only 22 per cent of cases in fast-track courts were completed within a year. Around 42 per cent took more than 3 years, while 17 per cent took more than 5 years.
The studies also found delays before a case reaches the courtroom. Police investigations, filing of charge sheets and forensic reports often take months and reduce the possibility of completing trials within the required time frame.
Only 35 per cent of POCSO cases saw investigations completed within 60 days. In 36 per cent cases, investigations took more than six months.
The report said, "If investigation itself takes so much time, then the possibility of completing the trial within one year after the court takes cognisance becomes extremely low."
Professor Chandra said judges cannot deliver faster justice without support from investigators, prosecutors and defence lawyers.
"Simply creating fast-track courts does not ensure all these things. Even if a fast-track court decides a case within two or three months, the appeal will go to the same high court and the Supreme Court where there is a huge backlog. This adds more time to the legal process," she said.
She also pointed out that the rights of accused persons cannot be ignored. "We cannot consider someone guilty before the legal process is completed. Proper legal procedure takes time. Justice should not be rushed only for appearances," she said.
According to her, creating separate courts whenever the regular system faces delays may look attractive, but previous experience has not produced very encouraging results.
Justice Muralidhar said the government must create a dedicated structure if fast-track courts are expected to work. "If the government and the system are serious about fast-track courts, additional judges will have to be appointed. These judges should only handle such cases. They should not be transferred frequently and should not be given the additional burden of old cases," he said.
He also stressed the role of lawyers. "Lawyers who are busy with other cases will also have to cooperate so that fast-track courts can dispose of cases fast," he said.
In July 2022, former Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had referred to a study by National Law University, Delhi, in Parliament while debating fast-track courts.
He said, "With the establishment of fast-track courts, neither special infrastructure was developed, nor separate administrative arrangements were created, nor a separate staff structure was prepared for them. There was also no special relaxation in court procedures. Therefore, their functioning is not different from regular courts."
The study recommended appointing experienced judges to fast-track courts and setting separate timelines for cases, as suggested by the Law Commission of India’s 245th report.
It also recommended monthly reviews at the district level to monitor case progress and special facilities for recording statements of vulnerable witnesses.
Kumar explained the larger problem by giving an example from his personal experience. "My friend’s relative had passed away. He had left a will. Nobody in the family challenged that will. Everyone agreed that the will reflected the wishes of the deceased," he said.
The family only needed a court order to transfer ownership of the property. But despite the case being straightforward, six years had passed without a final decision.
"This is how our justice system works. Simply calling a court a fast-track court does not change much," he said.
The paper leak cases may now move towards dedicated hearings through fast-track courts. However, the experience of the past two decades shows that faster justice depends on more than creating special courts. It requires more judges, better investigation systems, stronger prosecution and a judicial structure that can handle cases without increasing the burden on an already crowded system.
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