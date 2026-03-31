FASTag annual pass fees to increase on April 1; Here's how to save on toll road costs now

Long-distance commuters who use Indian highways should act quickly to lock in the current pricing of their FASTag Annual Pass, as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has announced an increase in price for FASTag UN Annual Pass, effective April 1, 2023.

Currently, the FASTag UN pass costs Rs 3,000. The new fee for 2023–24 will be Rs 3,075, an increase of Rs 75 (or approximately 2.5%). While this increase is small, it is part of NHAI's annual adjustment to all digital tolling services across the growing network of India's expressways.

Important features of the pass

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New pricing – Starting tomorrow, the Rs 3,075 fee will apply to any new or renewed annual pass subscriptions. Any existing FASTag UN pass purchased before midnight today will be honored at the current Rs. 3,000 fee.

Features of the FASTag UN annual pass

Scope: Valid at nearly 1,150 toll plazas throughout the country.

Time limits: The FASTag UN annual pass is valid for an entire year, or until the number of times the holder crosses a toll, whichever occurs first, up to 200 toll crossings.

Eligibility – Only private, non-commercial vehicles are eligible for the FASTag UN annual pass. Commercial vehicles are not allowed to use this single payment option.

Step-by-step guide: Buy your pass online

To avoid congestion and long lines, users can purchase their passes through two main digital platforms. The pass is normally usable within 2 hours after successful payment.

Through the 'Rajmarg Yatra' app:

Download the Rajmarg Yatra app from either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Log in with your registered mobile number.

Link your vehicle's existing FASTag ID.

Select the 'FASTag Annual Pass' section.

Confirm vehicle information & pay using UPI or Net Banking.

Through NHAI's official site:

Go to NHAI's official website.

Log in to your consumer dashboard.

Enter your vehicle registration # or FASTag ID.

Check if you are eligible (for a private vehicle).

Proceed to Payment Gateway to complete the purchase.

Why the annual pass is preferred among regular users

In addition to saving Rs 75 if obtaining today, annual pass customers have a big advantage regarding logistics, as being "highway regulars" is considerably more ideal for customers that don't want to continually recharge their wallets and have the ability to determine their total cost for the entire financial year.

With the NHAI's deadline of April 1st approaching, officials from NHAI expect a huge increase in digital purchases as customers quickly renew their accounts.

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