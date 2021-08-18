Fasten your seat belts! Mangaluru Airport to start flight services to Gulf nations from August 18

New Delhi: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) is ready to resume flight services to Gulf nations after receiving clearance from the UAE Civil Aviation Ministry fro the RT-PCR test facility arranged at the airport. As per a press release issued by MIA, after nearly four months the first Air India Express flight will fly from Mangaluru on Wednesday, August 18. The UAE had imposed restrictions on travellers from India.

To safeguard the well-being of passengers, the MIA has undertaken various safety measures and has implemented numerous SOPs, including COVID-19 preventive measures laid down by the government. The RT-PCR test facility at MIA was set up with active support from the district health department authorities and the deputy commissioner's office.

As per UAE's latest health guidelines, all passengers must get a negative RT-PCR report six hours prior to boarding the aircraft.