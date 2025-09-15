Fatal BMW Crash In Delhi: Victim’s Son Alleges Delay In Medical Care Cost Father’s Life

New Delhi: A tragic road accident near Dhaula Kuan on Sunday afternoon has sparked serious questions about the handling of medical emergencies, after a man died following a collision between a BMW and a motorcycle. The victim’s son, Navnoor Singh, has claimed his father could have survived had he been taken to a nearby superspeciality hospital instead of one located 20 kilometres away.

The accident, which occurred around 1-1:30 PM on Ring Road near Metro Pillar No. 67 in Dhaula Kuan, involved a BMW car reportedly driven by a woman. According to eyewitnesses, the BMW collided with a motorcycle carrying a couple, identified as residents of Hari Nagar. The man, a Ministry of Finance employee, died from his injuries, while his wife sustained serious injuries.

Speaking to ANI, Navnoor Singh alleged that the response to the accident was mismanaged.

“I got a call from a family friend who told me about the accident and that my parents were admitted to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar,” he said. “The accident happened around 1 or 1:30 PM. A girl driving a BMW hit my parents' motorcycle. There was definitely something wrong, but they were taken to a hospital 20 km away, which had no adequate facilities. My father was declared dead there, but people said that death instantly after an accident is very rare. There are many superspeciality hospitals nearby, AIIMS included. If he had been taken there, he could have been saved.”

Navnoor further alleged that Nulife Hospital, where his parents were taken, is owned by the woman who was driving the BMW.

“Those who were in the car have sustained minor injuries and are admitted to the same hospital, but I am not sure if this is from a trusted source. Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar belongs to the girl who was driving the BMW, and her husband was also admitted there. My parents were taken in a delivery van. When my mother regained consciousness, she was in the passenger seat and looked back to see my father lying down,” he added.

The Delhi Police confirmed that the crash involved the BMW colliding with the motorcycle, which in turn hit a bus to its left. After the collision, the woman and her husband reportedly took a taxi and transported the injured couple to the hospital themselves.

Police said they received a call from the hospital informing them that one of the accident victims had died, while the other was injured. The BMW was found overturned at the accident site, and both the car and motorcycle have since been seized.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the scene, and legal proceedings are now underway. An FIR has been registered under FIR No. 240/25 under Sections 281, 125B, 105, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are also probing whether any evidence was tampered with, as Section 238 of the BNS deals with the disappearance of evidence or providing false information to shield an offender.

The woman and her husband, who are said to be in the business of manufacturing horse leather saddles, seats, covers, and belts, are currently hospitalised.

“I had just come from a friend's house when I received a message from my mother saying she was heading to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. I tried calling her, but she didn’t pick up,” Navnoor recalled. “Soon after, I got the call about the accident. My father could still be alive today if proper emergency care had been provided.”

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to piece together the full sequence of events surrounding the crash and the subsequent handling of the injured. Further details are awaited.

(with inputs from ANI)